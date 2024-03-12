The New York Knicks appear to be getting healthy at exactly the right time. We’ve heard positive updates from coach Tom Thibodeau about the health of Mitchell Robinson and Julius Randle, but neither’s return will take place in the coming days. OG Anunoby, on the other hand, is listed as active for Tuesday’s game against the Philadelphia 76ers, meaning he’s as good as back. And while that’s incredibly exciting for the Knicks, it also opens the door to a major question — what does an optimal starting lineup look like for the Knicks until Randle returns?
Anunoby makes everything work for the Knicks. It’s actually simple. For proof, just look at how well they played before and after adding him on January 1. In December 2023, the Knicks went 6-8 and gave up 124.8 points per game. In January, they went 14-2 (12-2 with Anunoby) and gave up a league-best 100.1 points per game.
Thibodeau said Anunoby could start on Tuesday night, but no final decision was made as of the pre-game press conference.
“That's the thing about him (Anunoby), he fits with everybody,” Thibodeau said to the media at Tuesday's pre-game press conference. “So, he can play off people. He can shoot. He's good off dribble handoffs. He's good moving without the ball. Cutting. Slashing.
“He's very good in transition. He can play with the starters. He can play with the bench. He can play the three. The four. He can play the two. He guards everybody, one through five.”
OG Anunoby's pivotal impact on Knicks
Therefore, Anunoby’s presence in the lineup should theoretically allow Thibodeau to tweak the Knicks' starting lineup before the return of Randle in an attempt to maximize skillsets and output.
But before we get too far ahead of ourselves, let’s be clear. New York's backcourt will remain as is regardless of who comes back and when. Jalen Brunson and Donte DiVincenzo will remain untouched in the starting lineup. Furthermore, while Anunoby can defend the five spot, he won’t be asked to do so too often. Meaning Isaiah Hartenstein’s place in the starting lineup is set, as well — at least until Robinson returns.
A case can be made for keeping Josh Hart in the starting lineup until Randle returns. A similar case can be made for Precious Achiuwa. But here’s a crazy idea, why not move both back to the bench and try out Bojan Bogdanovic?
The impact had by Hart’s motor and energy — as well well as the pressure he puts on defenses after grabbing a defensive rebound and relentlessly pushing the ball up the floor — will remain. Further, Hart is used to playing a sixth-man role for the Knicks and his versatility is just as valuable off the bench. Similarly, Achiuwa’s size and versatility become even more valuable when he moves back to the bench, allowing him to feast against opposing teams' second units.
However, Bogdanovic, a volume shooter who plays better when given more opportunity, has struggled to find a rhythm in New York since being traded here in February. And much of that has to do with opportunity (or lack thereof).
Bojan Bogdanovic plan?
Bogdanovic has played poorly, relatively speaking, in his 11 games with the Knicks. He hasn't started a single game and he's down to 13.5 points on sub-38% shooting on three-pointers in 23.9 minutes per game. Bogdanovic started 27 of his 28 games with the Detroit Pistons earlier this season, averaging 20.2 points on 41.5% shooting on three-pointers in 32.9 minutes per game.
So, clearly giving Bogdanovic a look can benefit him. But there is another major argument to be made for giving Bogdanovic a look as a starer — namely, the team's shooting. Brunson is making 40.3% of his three-point attempts. DiVincenzo is connecting on 40% of his. Anunoby is making 39.1%. And Bogdanovic is sinking 37.3% on the season.
A starting lineup with Anunoby and Bogdanovic is likely to create incredibly well-spaced possessions in which defenders have to decide between helping off their man to deter drives from Brunson (or whomever is attacking off-the-dribble) or allow for a steady stream of one-on-one opportunities. Either is highly desirable.
Ultimately, the idea of trying Bogdanovic out as a starter isn’t crazy. To be clear, it should not represent a longer-term commitment. Once Randle is eligible to return, he should return to the starting lineup and get back to logging heavy minutes (assuming that's allowable).
But considering exactly how Bogdanovic can help the Knicks prior to a Randle return — and given the limited impact he's had with the second-unit — he's worth a look as a starter. After all, the Knicks traded Quentin Grimes for him for this very reason.