The New York Knicks just pulled off the biggest move ahead of training camp with the trade for Karl-Anthony Towns. On the surface, the trade appears to have vaulted the Knicks in contender status in the Eastern Conference. But to be a contender, teams need quality role players around their stars. In a possible move to that end, the Knicks signed TJ Warren to their roster on Wednesday amid training camp as per Ian Begley of SNYtv.

While Warren can be a serviceable player, his spot on the Knicks roster is not guaranteed. He was signed to an Exhibit 10 contract meaning that he’ll have to make the final roster out of training camp. Should he be waived before the start of the season, he can then be essentially assigned to the Knicks G League team, the Westchester Knicks.

Exhibit 10 contracts can also be converted to two-way contracts before the start of the season. But Warren does not have two-way eligibility as he has more than three years of NBA experience.

Following the Towns’ trade, the Knicks actually have a few standard roster spots open. They currently have 12 players under guaranteed contracts. That would leave potentially three open slots. It would appear that Warren and fellow NBA veterans Landry Shamet and Chuma Okeke would be competing for one of those roster spots.

Shamet is on an Exhibit 9 contract meaning that he’s essentially a camp invite. Okeke had also been on a camp deal but was cut to clear space amid the Towns trade. Shamet has played six years in the NBA with the Los Angeles Clippers, Philadelphia 76ers, Brooklyn Nets, Washington Wizards and Phoenix Suns. Okeke has spent the past five seasons with the Orlando Magic.

TJ Warren could help Knicks bench



If TJ Warren makes the Knicks’ final roster, he could be a plus for them off the bench. It was not that long ago when he was a star in the NBA bubble for the Indiana Pacers.

Warren dropped his career-high of 53 points while in the bubble. Across ten games played, he averaged 26.6 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.4 assists as per StatMuse. But right after that season, he suffered back-to-back foot injuries that caused him to miss all but four games of the 2020-21 season and all of the 2021-22 season.

Warren ended up spending last season with the Minnesota Timberwolves after they signed him for the season following consecutive 10-day contracts. He appeared in 11 games averaging 3.7 points and 2.0 rebounds while shooting 43.9 percent from the field.