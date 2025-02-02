UPDATE: OG Anunoby has officially been diagnosed with a right foot sprain and will miss the rest of the game per New York Knicks PR.

Mere minutes after returning to the court from halftime versus the Los Angeles Lakers, disaster struck for the New York Knicks when, after catching a pass for a seemingly open 3, OG Anunoby collapsed onto the floor with a non-contact injury, forcing the game to stop as he was checked out.

Expand Tweet

Fortunately for fans of Anunoby, of the Knicks, or of basketball in general, the do-it-all forward was able to make it back to the locker room on his own power, without even a teammate or support staff member serving as a shoulder to lean on to help compensate for a limp.

Entering the game as one of the most used players in the entire NBA, averaging 36.7 minutes per game over his 48 appearances with 48 starts, Anunoby was riding high over the past four games, scoring above his season average of 16.4 in three of them and off to a great start against the Lakers at home, scoring 13 points in 17 minutes. Had Anunoby been able to connect on that final 3, who knows how high his scoring total would have gotten against a Lakers team with only so many plus defenders? But alas, it wasn't meant to be, as he's since been ruled out for the rest of the game with a right foot sprain.

Will Anunoby miss serious time with this injury? It's hard to say. Will the Knicks be able to weather any injuries if he does miss time, as they notoriously run a very small rotation with their starters playing a ton of minutes? That's even harder to know. But in the end, Anunoby's diagnosis could have been much worse, as fans initially expected something season-ending by the way he collapsed without being touched by another player.