The New York Knicks have officially cliched a playoff spot for the first time since the 2020-21 season and only the second time they’ve made the playoffs in the past ten years. The Knicks are currently without star players Julius Randle and Jalen Brunson due to injury, but that didn’t matter much on Wednesday against the Indiana Pacers. A trio of Knicks stepped up in Quentin Grimes, Immanuel Quickley and Obi Toppin. All three players scored 30 points a piece becoming only the third trio in Knicks history to accomplish such a feat as per ESPN’s Stats&Info page. Not only that, they become the first trio in NBA history to each score 30 points while knocking down five three-point shots a piece.

While still young, all three players have been crucial contributors to the Knicks run to the playoffs.

Quentin Grimes is in his second season in the NBA. This season he has been averaging 10.7 points per game, 3.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists with shooting splits of 45.9 percent shooting from the field, 38.1 percent shooting from the three-point line and 79.6 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

Immanuel Quickley is in his third season with the Knicks. This season he has been averaging 14.3 points per game, 4.1 rebounds and 3.3 assists with shooting splits of 44.5 percent shooting from the field, 36.2 percent shooting from the three-point line and 81.0 percent from the free-throw line.

Obi Toppin is in his third season with the Knicks. This season he has been averaging 6.6 points per game and 2.7 rebounds with shooting splits of 43.1 percent from the field, 33.5 percent from the three-point line and 78.4 percent from the free-throw line.

For the Knicks to be successful in the playoffs, all three will be needed to contribute in a big way.