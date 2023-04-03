Sam DiGiovanni started at ClutchPoints as an associate editor in 2021 and became the site's Philadelphia 76ers beat reporter ahead of the 2022-23 season. He graduated from Marist College in May of 2022 and has written for TheKnicksWall.com and CenterFieldMarist.com in the past.

The New York Knicks are back in the playoffs. After a brutal showing last year, the Knicks regrouped and now look like one of the better teams in the NBA behind the addition of Jalen Brunson, a bounce-back season from Julius Randle and the development of key young guys like Immanuel Quickley and Quentin Grimes.

Brunson has become a leading Most Improved Player candidate after blossoming into a star for the Knicks. Not only are his crafty scoring and playmaking skills huge but so is the level-headed leadership he provides. After recording 27 points and eight assists in the Knicks’ playoff-clinching win, he reminded the team that it’s still far from over.

"It's a great feeling, it's something you strive for. You want a chance to compete. The fact that we get to further on our season is great. But we still have a lot of work to do." – Jalen Brunson

“It’s a great feeling. It’s something you strive for. You want a chance to compete,” the Knicks star said. “The fact that we get to further on our season is great. But we still have a lot of work to do.”

Quickley echoed the same sentiment that there’s more work to be done. The Knicks’ gritty mindset and spectacular depth — spearheaded by Quickley, one of the leading Sixth Man of the Year candidates — has allowed them to challenge other great teams like the Philadelphia 76ers, Boston Celtics and Cleveland Cavaliers. They excel on offense and have the personnel to step up on defense when they have to.

The Knicks will likely be the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference. Although a run to the Finals is probably not in the cards for them right now, the foundation has been laid for a great era of New York Basketball.