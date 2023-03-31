After playing power forward during the closing minutes of their victory over the Miami Heat, New York Knicks small forward RJ Barrett may see himself slotted down to power forward more given Julius Randle‘s injury.

Randle, who sprained his ankle in the first half of the game, will be re-evaluated in two weeks.

At 44-33, and more or less guaranteed a playoff berth and should avoid the Play-In Tournament that begins on Apr. 11. But with the NBA Playoffs beginning on Apr. 15, the Knicks could be missing him for a brief period of the postseason as well.

It’s still smart to play it safe.

After all, the postseason — the championship journey — is the most important conquest for an NBA team.

Nonetheless, the fact remains that without Randle, the Knicks will be missing a crucial offensive piece.

The two-time All-Star and 2021 Most Improved Player of the Year has averaged 25.1 points and 4.1 assists per game for the Knicks this season, capable of shooting all over the court and making himself a tough cover with his combination of size and skill.

He leads the Knicks in both scoring and rebounding.

If Barrett– who has had more responsibility as of late –does end up playing the ‘4’ more with Randle out, he’ll be “comfortable” with it though.

“I’ve done it before. I’m comfortable with it,” Barrett says, per Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News. “With the way the NBA is now, it makes it kind of easier.”

Nonetheless, with Barrett apparently much better at his primary position, the Knicks should still be expected to see if Obi Toppin or Jericho Sims take advantage of the opportunity that they otherwise would not have with the otherwise durable Randle currently out.