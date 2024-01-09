The Portland Trail Blazers visit the New York Knicks as we continue our NBA odds series with a prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The Portland Trail Blazers got back on track after three consecutive with an overtime thriller on Sunday as they head to Madison Square Garden to get on a winning streak for the first time since November when they take on the Knicks in this Tuesday night showdown. This game will continue our NBA odds series as we hand out a Trail Blazers-Knicks prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Portland (11-25) is having a dreadful season with just 11 wins in their 36 games on the season. They are however coming off of a win that saw them fight through adversity and notch a close win against the Brooklyn Nets 134-127 in overtime. Anfernee Simons had himself a game-scoring 38 points to go along with 11 assists in 45 minutes on the floor. Simons and Jerami Grant will need to play a vital role in this Tuesday night matchup if they want to go in there and take down the home team the New York Knicks.

New York (21-15) is sitting in sixth place in the Eastern Conference standings and is riding a four-game winning streak as they come into this home matchup. In their most recent 121-105 win against the Washington Wizards, it was the Julius Randle and Jalen Brunson show as they combined for 72 points. Their assistance will be much needed in this matchup as well as all season long as they play host to the Portland Trail Blazers at MSG in Tuesday night's matchup.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Trail Blazers-Knicks Odds

Portland Trail Blazers: +12 (-110)

New York Knicks: -12 (-110)

Over: 229 (-110)

Under: 229 (-110)

How to Watch Trail Blazers vs. Knicks

Time: 7:30 PM ET/5:30 PM PT

TV: MSG, NBA League Pass

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Trail Blazers Could Cover The Spread

The New York Knicks, fresh off a trade deadline shakeup and riding a four-game win streak, seem like a surefire bet against the struggling Portland Trail Blazers at Madison Square Garden tonight. But hold your horses, Knicks fans, because I'm here to tell you why Rip City is gonna bring the rain and cover that 11.5-point spread.

The Knicks might be feeling the playoff buzz, but the Blazers are fighting for their postseason lives. They've clawed their way back from early-season struggles with impressive wins over playoff contenders like the Kings, Suns, and Cavaliers. This team has grit, and they're not going down without a fight.

The Knicks' biggest weapon, Julius Randle, has been inconsistent at best. He can explode for 30 points one night and disappear the next. The Blazers, however, have multiple options. Simons is a beast scoring from everywhere on the floor, and their role players like Grant, Brogdon, and Sharpe have stepped up their scoring in Dame's absence. This balanced attack is harder to contain than a one-man show.

So, while the Knicks might look like the safer bet on paper, remember that basketball is more than just numbers. It's about heart, hustle, and a hunger to prove something. Tonight, the Trail Blazers have all three in spades. Don't be surprised if they spoil the New York party and steal this one on the road. Trust me, covering that 11.5-point spread won't feel like an upset at all. It'll feel like justice.

Why The Knicks Could Cover The Spread

The New York Knicks are back in the Big Apple and hungry for a feast, and the Portland Trail Blazers, simmering in their post-Dame Lillard blues, look like the perfect main course. Sure, the 11.5-point spread might seem like a New York-sized slice of cheese, but the Knicks are primed to devour the Blazers and leave them with nothing but crumbs.

They've won five of their last six, chewing up defenses with Julius Randle's resurgent scoring (29 ppg in his last 5) and Jalen Brunson's blossoming stardom (averaging 27 ppg in January). This duo is a nightmare matchup for Portland's shaky perimeter D.

The Knicks' defense is back to its suffocating best. Tom Thibodeau's defensive schemes have the Blazers' anemic offense looking like a stale croissant. Simons and Grant might be offensive sparks, but they'll be facing a brick wall in Isaiah Hartenstein and a swarm of pesky defenders like Quentin Grimes and newly acquired OG Anunoby. Expect turnovers, missed shots, and frustration galore for the Blazers.

The Knicks are playing with a swagger that's missing in Portland. The trade acquisitions of OG Anunoby, Precious Achiuwa, and Malachi Flynn have injected a much-needed shot of confidence into the locker room. Jalen Brunson is owning the spotlight, Randle is feasting on mismatches, and the energy in MSG is electric. The Blazers, meanwhile, are still searching for their identity.

Final Trail Blazers-Knicks Prediction & Pick

The Trail Blazers are on the complete opposite spectrum as the New York Knicks right now. While the Trail Blazers have some young promising stars their inability to go head-to-head against the elite and claim victory is tough to overcome especially in a matchup against the Knicks in Madison Square Garden. Ultimately, the Knicks' stifling defense and the Jalen Brunson and Julius Randle duo will be too much to handle as the Knicks claim victory, cover the spread, and continue their rise in the Eastern Conference.

Final Trail Blazers-Knicks Prediction & Pick: New York Knicks -12 (-110), Over 229 (-110)