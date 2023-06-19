Julius Randle has loved being with the New York Knicks after beginning his career with the Los Angeles Lakers and then spending one season as a member of the New Orleans Pelicans. At times, it hasn't been easy playing for the Knicks, especially with the lofty expectations that come with the fan base.

However, Randle admits he loves everything about it during an episode of Podcast P with Paul George, presented by Wave Sports + Entertainment.

“Honestly, I love it. It's made me the player I am today… [Madison Square Garden] is a different animal… It's crazy how much love there is, and we ain't won sh*t.”

It certainly is a different animal, and Randle has had plenty of ups and downs during his tenure with the franchise. But he has also provided the fanbase will plenty of spectacular moments, and he earned an All-Star selection this past season.

Unfortunately, the fans and media were quick to jump all over Julius Randle during this recent playoff run. Nonetheless, he averaged 25.1 PPG with 10 rebounds and 4.1 assists this season for the Knicks, and he was an instrumental part of the team ending the year as the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference.

The addition of Jalen Brunson last offseason certainly helped Randle take some of the burden off of his shoulders, and the future in New York looks awfully bright with those two stars in town. It won't always be easy, and the fanbase expects a lot of things from this team, but Randle loves everything about it.