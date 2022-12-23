By Jedd Pagaduan · 2 min read

There may only be a few people in the world who are bigger fans of the New York Knicks than Stephen A Smith. Thus, it’s no surprise that of all the people who could host an alternate broadcast for the Knicks’ Christmas Day game against the Philadelphia 76ers, it’s him. However, he won’t be alone in that endeavor. In fact, the Smith-led broadcast would feature tons of other celebrities in what’s sure to be a fun watch.

Included in the list of celebrities that would flank Stephen A Smith are Spike Lee, someone who could stake a strong claim for being the Knicks’ biggest fan, Boban Marjanovic, the lovely giant, and Kendrick Perkins, who is committed to his bit as “Santa Perk”. Morris Chestnut, Fat Joe, Roy Wood Jr., and Lil Rel Howery round out the cast, per Boardroom.

ESPN and ESPN2 will air a concurrent, alternative viewing experience in a special NBA in Stephen A’s World broadcast. The show will start on 12 PM ET.

Stephen A Smith and Spike Lee’s banter, especially regarding their beloved Knicks, will be sure to entertain millions of fans all over the globe. The Knicks may currently be in the good graces of even their most vociferous fans at the moment given their torrid December. But if Julius Randle airballs yet another layup, Smith and Lee’s reactions should elicit some major laughter.

Moreover, the antics of Boban Marjanovic, the hilarious 7’4 big man, should be something to keep an eye out for as well. Maybe Kendrick Perkins as Santa Perk would decide to spread holiday cheer instead of cooking up some hot takes. Thus, fans definitely have plenty of reasons to tune in to what should be a riveting viewing experience.