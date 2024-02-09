The Knicks have a decision to make about Taj Gibson.

The New York Knicks lost a tough one on Thursday night against Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks. The Knicks went down quickly in the first quarter, and they were never able to get back in the game. Dallas ended up pulling away in the second half as they grew their lead up to 20 at one point, and they ended up getting the win over the Knicks, 122-108.

A lot of decisions had to be made for NBA teams around the league this week as the trade deadline was on Thursday. It has now come and gone, but the Knicks still do have a decision to make. Taj Gibson was on a 10-day contract that just expired, and now the team has to decide what they want to do with him next. Tom Thibodeau was asked about it after the loss to the Mavericks, and he had an interesting response.

“Tom Thibodeau says it would be premature to say anything on a 2nd 10 day for veteran big Taj Gibson,” Ian Begley said in a tweet. “Gibson’s 1st 10-day expires today. Asked Thibodeau what he thought of Gibson & if he’d like him back & he said, “What do you think?” & added that entire NYK org respects Gibson.”

In his short stint with the Knicks this season, Taj Gibson is averaging 10.2 minutes per game, 1.2 PPG, 1.8 RPG and .5 APG. He's obviously not a guy that's going to come in and stuff the stat sheet anymore, but this is more of a depth concern. The Knicks don't need a lot out of Gibson, and that's why he's only playing for 10 minutes per game. We'll see what the Knicks end up doing with this situation. It all depends on if they think it's worth it.

The Knicks are having a great season so far as they are currently 33-19 and in fourth place in the Eastern Conference. New York has a real chance to make a postseason run this season, and each decision that they have comes down to which option will help them the most in terms of the postseason. We'll see what happens with Gibson, and we should find out his fate soon.