The New York Knicks are a shell of their last-season selves. Specifically, the Knicks haven't developed a consistent identity … yet. Much of the problem lies in defense and rebounding, areas in which they dominated in 2023-24.

But it's not entirely the team's fault. The Knicks are playing shorthanded, especially up front, where they have only one healthy big man with NBA experience: Karl-Anthony Towns.

How, specifically, is New York's defense and rebounding failing them? Well, they are just 23rd in defensive rating (116.1 points per 100 possessions), down from ninth last season (112.4). And they're just 25th in rebounds per game (41.8) and 21st in offensive rebounds per game (9.5). That's after ranking fifth in total rebounds (45.1) and leading the league on the offensive glass last season (12.7).

But help is on the way, as Precious Achiuwa is set to return any day now, and Mitchell Robinson's return looms in the not-too-distant future.

Precious Achiuwa's imminent return

Achiuwa has been trending in the right direction. He has warmed up with the team before some recent games. While that's not indicative of much more than an ability to move on the court, it's still encouraging because Achiuwa and Knicks management understand it communicates optimism regarding his status to fans and the media. No one wants to set unrealistic expectations, especially with the New York media, because it will inevitably result in a sea of questions.

What's even more encouraging is Tom Thibodeau revealed a few days ago in pregame media availability that Achiuwa “is pretty much doing everything now.” So, that means it shouldn't be long before he rolls out for NBA action.

Achiuwa represents a major infusion of much-needed size, skill, and athleticism. He averaged 7.2 rebounds in 49 games with the Knicks last season and should help that 25th-ranked rebounding unit.

New York's bench is also presently 29th in offensive rating. Achiuwa isn't an offensive juggernaut, but he did average 7.6 points in 24.2 minutes per game last season. The big man will probably play at least as many minutes per game as he did last season, considering the Knicks' depth challenges. So, he could skew closer to the 11.3 points per 36 minutes he posted last season.

Achiuwa was ruled out for the Dec. 1 game vs. the New Orleans Pelicans. However, he is listed as “day-to-day.”

Mitchell Robinson will make the Knicks all-the-better

Robinson surprised everyone by traveling with the Knicks to their recent road game in Phoenix. Still, he's unlikely to return before 2025. But when he does, look out.

Robinson will help tremendously on the defensive end of the floor — where the Knicks are in dire need of assistance. He has proven himself to be more than capable of slowing down the best and most physical big men. For example, he defended Joel Embiid better than pretty much anyone (including former teammate Isaiah Hartenstein) in last season's playoffs.

Robinson is still a defensive menace, at least as of the last time we saw him. He averaged 7.8 points and 1.4 blocks in 20 minutes per game in the Knicks' first-round matchup with the Philadelphia 76ers in the 2024 playoffs. He also led the league in offensive rebounds per game in 2023-24 (4.6 per game) and has averaged 8.5 or more rebounds per game in each of the past three seasons.

Once he returns, Robinson will provide Thibodeau with an entirely new dimension, allowing for unique lineups replacing Karl-Anthony Towns and playing alongside him. Further, the added depth will be a huge help, expanding Thibodeau's rotation to nine (including Achiuwa).

Other Knicks could help, too

There are others in the Knicks organization who might be of assistance, as well. Specifically, TJ Warren and Landry Shamet. Both are currently with the Knicks' G League affiliate team, the Westchester Knicks.

Warren is a 10-year veteran. He averaged 3.7 points and 2.0 rebounds in 11.4 minutes per game last season with the Minnesota Timberwolves, but he has looked great so far this season in the G League, averaging 25.9 points per game on 50/34/71 shooting splits.

Shamet is still recovering from a shoulder injury. He's a six-year veteran who averaged 7.1 points on 33.8% three-point shooting in 15.8 minutes per game last season with the Washington Wizards.

Shamet is a 6-foot-4 shooting guard and Warren is a 6-foot-8 small forward. They represent much-needed depth for a team with little to no wing depth on its bench.

***

The Knicks are pretty well-positioned right now. While they're struggling with consistency, barely sneaking away with a one-point win against the injury-stricken Charlotte Hornets and losing to the lowly Utah Jazz in the last week or so, leadership is taking a patient approach with their injured players. Once everyone is healthy, their bench will aid the league-leading starting unit. That's something fans have been salivating for all season, and it looks like it's ready to get started with Achiuwa's impending return.