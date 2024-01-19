The OG Anunoby trade is doing absolute wonders for Knicks

While a narrow home win versus the dreadful Washington Wizards is not worthy of celebration whatsoever, New York Knicks fans have plenty of reasons to smile on this Thursday night. Yes, most revolve around All-Star point guard Jalen Brunson, but a mind-boggling OG Anunoby statistic will have the entire city sending a fruit basket to president of basketball operations Leon Rose's office.

The two-way wing, who scored 19 points on 6-of-9 shooting, grabbed seven rebounds and recorded two blocks in the 113-109 victory, has a 170 plus-minus in 10 games with the Knicks, per Tommy Beer. No NBA player, in the first 10 games with a team, has ever produced a better rating.



The acquisition of Anunoby has been the perfect way for the franchise to bring in the new year. Trading away the third and fourth highest scorers on the team in RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley raised some eyebrows, but the 26-year-old has inspired new hope among fans.

Since he arrived from the Toronto Raptors, the Knicks are 8-2 and look like an actual sleeper in the Eastern Conference playoffs. OG Anunoby is thriving under the leadership of Tom Thibodeau by playing elite defense and efficient offense (50.5 percent shooting from field, 41.5 percent 3-point range). He gives this group exactly what it needs and is thereby ensuring he's indispensable to the organization when it comes time to negotiate a new contract this year.

And as a result, Thibodeau implicitly trusts him. Anunoby logged a team-high 43 minutes against the Wizards and has played at least that much in the last three games. Based on his absurd plus-minus, the Knicks would be wise to continue leaning on this X-factor.