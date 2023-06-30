After it seemed as if James Harden was going to return to the Philadelphia 76ers in free agency after all the rumors about a Houston Rockets reunion, Harden shocked the world by opting into his $35.6 million contract for 2023-24. The Beard did this to facilitate a trade after reportedly getting upset with how the Sixers were handling his free agency, with the Los Angeles Clippers and New York Knicks immediately mentioned as possible suitors.

It is expected that Harden has played his last game in Philadelphia, but the major problem is he is not eligible for any sort of contract extension, so his suitors will not have any long-term security. Wherever Harden ends up landing, he will still become an unrestricted free agent in 2024.

While Harden is angling for a trade to the Clippers, Daryl Morey could play hardball and simply try to get the best deal possible. With that in mind, the Knicks can still construct an enticing offer that would give them a Big Three in the Big Apple composed of Harden, Jalen Brunson, and Julius Randle.

Knicks receive: James Harden, Furkan Korkmaz

Sixers receive: RJ Barrett, Evan Fournier

The Knicks have been patient when it comes to trading for a star. Giving up Barrett for a flight risk would be tough, but they would still do this trade because they would not need to let go of draft capital or young assets like Immanuel Quickley and Quentin Grimes while still landing an All-Star-caliber player. Again, the risk is possibly losing him in 2024, but it is a calculated one because Harden would be in a great market with plenty of benefits.

Harden would be playing in Madison Square Garden for at least 41 games in the regular season, along with a core that would reach a guaranteed playoff spot if all healthy. Furthermore, Harden would have a secondary ball handler next to him in Jalen Brunson, who is an incredible shot creator as well. Harden has been known to disappear during some postseason games, while Brunson has proven to be an effective top option in the last two years.

During the Miami Heat series, it was evident that New York lacked proficient perimeter shooting, so adding both Harden and Korkmaz addresses that weaknesses for their team. If Harden is in a winning environment and is ecstatic playing basketball, the Knicks would not need to worry too much about him leaving in 2024, though you never truly know with him.

From the Sixers' side of things, it would be a tough pill to swallow for them to lose Harden. However, from the two organizations interested in pursuing Harden, RJ Barrett is the best possible asset they can get in return. There are stretches when Barrett can compete with the best swingmen in the league, but the problem with him is his inconsistency.

At 23 years of age, Barrett still has a ton of opportunity for growth in the Association, and it would be terrific for him to be on a similar timeline as spitfire guard Tyrese Maxey. If this trade pushes through, Philadelphia would have Joel Embiid, Maxey, and Barrett as the nucleus for the next several years.

To cap it off, Evan Fournier is included in the deal to make the salaries work. There is a chance Daryl Morey would try to extract a bit more from the Knicks for his All-Star player, especially with the Clippers making an offer as well, but he doesn't have a whole lot of leverage in this situation.