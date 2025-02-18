Every game matters in the NBA, and that is especially true for the New York Knicks. The Knicks are on pace to end the season with a better record than last season, when they went 50-32. However, unlike last season, New York will probably struggle to jump to the second seed. But jumping to a top-two seed is important for the Knicks, who would prefer to have home-court advantage through the first two rounds of the NBA Playoffs—a distinct advantage when facing an elite second-round opponent.

So, with all of that being said, let's analyze the Knicks' upcoming schedule.

There are only 28 games remaining this season. Thus, the Knicks must capitalize on every opportunity with which they're presented if they hope to make that jump to the second seed. For what it's worth, New York is presently 2.5 games behind the second-seeded Boston Celtics.

Knicks' upcoming schedule remains relatively difficult

The Knicks have a relatively tough schedule immediately following the All-Star break through the end of February. They kick things off against the sub-.500 Chicago Bulls. But then play three of their next four against the Cleveland Cavaliers, Celtics, and Memphis Grizzlies, with all three games on the road.

The Knicks are no longer in a place where games against elite opponents are assumed to be losses. In fact, every game is winnable for these Knicks, who are presently tied for the fifth-best record in the league.

However, playing three of the four best teams in the league in one week is a tall task for any team. Therefore, it becomes extremely important that New York capitalizes on their games against lesser opponents. The Bulls game on February 20 and their matchup with the Philadelphia 76ers on February 26 are must wins. And both are at home, making them all the more crucial.

New York schedule is easier in March, but still with challenges

February is tough, and March is only slightly better. After facing the Miami Heat, the Knicks have four straight games against teams with winning records. The average winning percentage for their opponents in March is just 46.7%. But their opponents’ winning percentage is greatly influenced by games against the Charlotte Hornets and Washington Wizards, both of whom have won less than 25% of their games so far.

On the bright side, the Knicks don’t play any of the NBA’s top three teams (Cavaliers, Celtics, or Oklahoma City Thunder), against whom they are 0-5. And they only play one team that has won 60% or more of its games (Los Angeles Lakers).

Many of New York's opponents are still acclimating to post-trade deadline realities, as well. The Knicks will play the Dallas Mavericks, who are still struggling after trading Luka Dončić. They’ll also face the Sacramento Kings, who just traded away their franchise point guard, De’Aron Fox. The Milwaukee Bucks and Los Angeles Clippers are still adjusting to new players after major trade deadline deals, too.

Mitchell Robinson's return will help the Knicks

Another bright spot for New York is the imminent return of Mitchell Robinson. Robinson is ramping up for a return shortly (if not immediately) after the All-Star break, and he should make the Knicks considerably better. Remember, New York has not had a true backup center all season. Robinson will provide coach Tom Thibodeau with a plethora of options, be it moving Karl-Anthony Towns to power forward and starting games with a significantly bigger lineup or bringing Robinson off the bench to spread out their depth.

Robinson is a defensive menace who led the NBA in offensive rebounds per game last season. He battled valiantly with Joel Embiid in the playoffs and gave the Knicks a considerable spark after returning from an ankle injury at the end of last season. If he can have a similar impact this year, he could turbo-charge New York.

One way or another, New York should finish the 2024-25 strongly But there are challenges ahead, and the Knicks have to lock in and remain focused, especially through the rest of February. If they do so, New York could possibly jump the Celtics and secure the second seed in the Eastern Conference. And that's a goal the Knicks should be squarely focused on.