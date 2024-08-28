Examining an NBA team’s schedule is challenging in late August, as lingering issues follow many teams into the regular season. Still, it’s fun. So, we recently projected the Knicks’ 2024-25 season in light of the schedule release. And considering the upgrades made to their roster this offseason, the Knicks should be easier to predict than most teams.

Going from projections to predictions, the Knicks 2024-25 schedule has a number of highly anticipated matchups. Let’s identify a few bold predictions pertaining to the matchups for Gotham’s favorite basketballers. But first, let’s dive into how and why the Knicks achieved this continuity.

Knicks’ injuries in 2023-24 should result in an even better 2024-25 season

We are all intimately aware of the Knicks’ injury struggles throughout last season. After trading for OG Anunoby in late December, they experienced significant trauma due to injury. First, Julius Randle went down with a season-ending injury in late January. OG Anunoby and Mitchell Robinson also missed a combined 77 games from December through April.

Still, the Knicks played their way to Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals despite dealing with another series of injuries in the playoffs that decimated their depth, which was a major strength through the first few, injury-free games of the post-season.

Fast forward to the present day. Everyone will return for New York sans Isaiah Hartenstein. And they added the perfect complement in Mikal Bridges. They also added Cam Payne and a few promising rookies.

So, that all sounds promising considering the Knicks are coming off a 50-win season in which they secured the second seed for the first time in over a decade. And with that, let’s make some predictions.

New York's noteworthy matchups against conference foes

New York’s matchups with its biggest rivals could make or break the team’s season. Matchups with the Cleveland Cavaliers, Indiana Pacers, Philadelphia 76ers, Orlando Magic, and Milwaukee Bucks comprise 17 games next season, or 21% of their schedule.

Prediction: The Knicks will show out against the elite teams in the Eastern Conference. While they only went 9-10 against that collection of teams last season, they will be much improved this year. This is the season in which they make a case for national acclaim. In aggregate, the Knicks will go 11-6 against the Cavaliers, Pacers, 76ers, Magic, and Bucks.

Knicks will kick things off in the right way against the defending champions

The Knicks play the defending champion Boston Celtics on four separate occasions in 2024–25. Most immediately, they will be in Boston on opening night. The Atlantic Division rival Celtics are formidable, to say the least. But New York is finally up for the challenge.

Prediction: Led by Jalen Brunson, OG Anunoby, Bridges, and Randle, New York will go into Boston and upset the Celtics on opening night for their ring ceremony. This will be a major “we have arrived” moment for the Knicks. Prepare accordingly.

Knicks will make noise in the in-season tournament

Granted, the NBA does its best to introduce parity in its Emirates NBA Cup, previously referred to as the in-season tournament. But the Knicks received about as generous a draw as could be expected for the qualifying round.

Yes, they face the 76ers and Magic, but they also have matchups against the Nets and the Hornets. They should be fairly successful in these games, and they should advance.

Prediction: The Knicks will advance past the group play stage of the tournament. What’s more, they will win the NBA Cup, which is the championship for the in-season tournament. That’s an exciting statement for a team that hasn’t won anything meaningful since 1973.

The upcoming season is almost here. That, in itself, is very exciting. Knicks fans have an especially meaningful reason to be ready to roll. The regular season officially kicks off in less than two months. Strap in Knicks fans. This one should be more meaningful than any in recent memory.