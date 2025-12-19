The New York Knicks listed Karl-Anthony Towns and Josh Hart as probable for Friday night’s matchup against the Philadelphia 76ers, according to the team’s latest injury report.

New York (19-7), riding a six-game winning streak, will host Philadelphia (14-11) at 7:00 p.m. ET on Prime Video as part of a two-game homestand. Towns is dealing with left knee soreness, while Hart is managing an abdominal rectus abdominus strain. Both players missed Thursday night’s 114-113 win over the Indiana Pacers.

The duo last appeared in the Knicks’ 124-113 NBA Cup victory over the San Antonio Spurs in Las Vegas. Towns recorded 16 points, 11 rebounds, two steals and one assist while shooting 6-for-12 from the field and 2-for-5 from three-point range in 30 minutes.

Hart contributed 11 points, eight rebounds, three assists, two steals and one block, shooting 5-for-7 from the field and 1-for-3 from beyond the arc in 29 minutes.

Towns, 30, is in his second season with New York and has been a focal point in the frontcourt. Through 24 games, he is averaging 22.4 points, 11.9 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game while shooting 47.4% from the field, 36% from three-point range and a career-best 88.2% from the free-throw line. He is averaging 33.2 minutes per contest.

Hart, also 30, is in his fourth NBA season and third full season with the Knicks. He has made 10 starts this year and is averaging 12.4 points, 7.7 rebounds, five assists and 1.4 steals per game. Hart is shooting 51.1% from the field and a career-high 38.2% from three-point range.

The Knicks have continued to build momentum despite recent injuries, extending their win streak to six games with the victory over Indiana. Following Friday’s contest, New York will remain home to face the Miami Heat (15-12) on Sunday evening at 6:00 p.m. ET.