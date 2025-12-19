Carmelo Anthony voiced disagreement with the New York Knicks’ decision not to raise a banner at Madison Square Garden following their NBA Cup victory over the San Antonio Spurs earlier this week.

The Knicks announced after the win that they would not hang an NBA Cup banner, opting against a move previously made by the Los Angeles Lakers and Milwaukee Bucks after their own tournament victories. The decision reflected an organizational stance that prioritizes long-term postseason goals over commemorating the league’s in-season tournament.

Anthony, a Hall of Famer and one of the most prominent players in Knicks history, shared a different perspective while appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. He emphasized the importance of recognizing accomplishments as the NBA Cup continues to establish its place within the league.

“I know a lot of people talk about the in-season tournament cup, and should they raise the banner? I think you have to appreciate this moment,” Anthony said. “Like, let's appreciate all the wins that we have, that we come across, because years from now, this in-season tournament, this Cup will be major. It will be, you know, a major part of the NBA. I just think we should appreciate the wins that we have right now and be grateful about that.”

Anthony’s comments highlighted a broader debate surrounding how teams should treat the NBA Cup, which the league introduced as a midseason competition designed to increase engagement and stakes during the regular season. While some franchises have embraced the tournament with public displays and ceremonies, others have taken a more reserved approach.

The Knicks’ decision aligned with remarks previously made by players within the organization, including star guard Jalen Brunson, who said he was not consulted on the banner discussion but agreed with the team’s reasoning. Brunson noted that while winning the NBA Cup represented progress, it was not the ultimate benchmark for success.

Anthony, who spent seven seasons with the Knicks from 2011 to 2017 and ranks among the franchise’s all-time scoring leaders, framed the issue through a longer historical lens. He suggested that achievements viewed as secondary today could carry greater significance as the NBA Cup becomes more established.

The Knicks improved their standing in the Eastern Conference following the win over San Antonio and remain focused on maintaining momentum through the remainder of the regular season. While the banner decision may not alter their on-court goals, it has sparked discussion among former players and fans about how the franchise chooses to honor its accomplishments.

As the NBA continues to promote the Cup as a meaningful addition to its competitive structure, debates like this one are likely to persist as teams define what success looks like in a changing league.