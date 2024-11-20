Move aside, NBA bubble jokes. There's going to be a Mickey Mouse NBA game on Christmas Day. And it won't be because of where it'll be played, but rather how it'll be broadcast. Per The Athletic's Andrew Marchand, the NBA on ESPN will offer an alternate cast of the San Antonio Spurs vs New York Knicks. The broadcast cast is called “Dunk the Halls,” fitting for the holiday season during which it will air.

“The presentation will utilize Sony’s ‘Beyond Sports Technology' by recreating the game action of stars like Victor Wembanyama and Jalen Brunson on Magic Kingdom’s ‘Main Street USA,'” wrote Marchand. “Mickey and Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, Pluto, Goofy and Chip and Dale will cheer on the players and deliver pretend pre-game and half-time speeches.”

According to Marchand, the talent is already in place. Drew Carter and Monica McNutt will call the game. The third member of their crew will be Daisy Duck, sideline reporter.

In a release, ESPN said that fans will also find out if snow will fall on Disney's “Main Street” and Goofy will attempt to eat as many churros as he can. The telecast isn't the channel's first kid-themed alternate broadcast. Three seasons ago, they featured Disney-owned Marvel characters in an alternate broadcast of a game between the Warriors and Pelicans.

Fans watching the game will have to beware as Santa Claus himself is set to operate ESPN's “SkyCam.” He's supposed to be pretty busy the night before and might fall asleep at the wheel.

NBA fans react to NBA, ESPN's Christmas Day Mickey Mouse broadcast

Once news of the alternate broadcast hit social media, fans were unsurprisingly quick to comment. The NBA bubble jokes are certainly not dead, yet.

Some fans couldn't believe the post wasn't from NBA Centel, a popular satire page that posts fake news on purpose.

This user couldn't resist the urge to throw one last stray Jayson Tatum's way after his lack of playing time in the 2024 Olympics.

It was nice seeing at least one person being serious, with this parent sharing that their child loved the NFL's alternate broadcast that involved Toy Story characters.

Once the Knicks and Spurs actually play on Christmas Day and clips circulate from the broadcast, fans are sure to have more jokes already wrapped up. But we'll have to wait another month for those gifts.