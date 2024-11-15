Another first for Victor Wembanyama. However, the San Antonio Spurs star wants to make sure it doesn't have the magical feeling of a first for very long. If nothing else, it certainly appears it won't be the last. Coming off the first 50-point game of his career, Wemby quickly looked ahead.

“My first thought is that, eventually, I want the rest of our performances, the rest of our games, to overshadow this one. I want to make it so that in the future, that [the 50-point game] is just another one.”

When a reporter followed up and asked if he actually takes time to savor his accomplishments, the 20-year-old finally sounded, well…more like a 20-year-old.

“It's definitely a big milestone. It's kind of a private club. I don't know how many players are in it, but it's certainly something I'm proud of, of course, right now.”

Victor Wembanyama leaves another mark

The 2023 top overall draft pick became the eighth player in Spurs history to score 50 or more points. It's a list that includes four Hall-of-Famers, including the consensus best power forward to ever play the game.

David Robinson – 71

George Gervin – 63

LaMarcus Aldridge – 56

Tony Parker – 55

Tim Duncan – 53

Terry Cummings – 52

Larry Kenon – 51

Victor Wembanyama – 50

His performance in the 139-130 victory vs. the Washington Wizards, also put him in rare league air. The NBA has only seen two games in which a player scored 50 points, hit 8 three-pointers, grabbed 6 rebounds, and blocked 3 shots. Luka Doncic did it in 2023 in 44 minutes. Wemby did it Wednesday in 32.

“I will for sure,” the 7-foot-5 generational talent answered when asked if he'll allow himself to take in the accomplishment.

“I love to celebrate the small wins and the big wins for a short amount of time but tomorrow we're already locked in on the next game,” Wemby continued, pivoting back to team goals and potential achievements before admitting the magnitude of his efforts.

“I'm going to give myself a little bit of time to reflect on that.”

Possible motivation in pouring in 50

Eight of Wembanyama's 18 field goals against the Wizards came on three-pointers. It not only marked a career-high but also a third straight game in which he'd hit at least six from beyond the arc.

He's the first player in NBA history to have three straight games with six-plus three-pointers and multiple blocks and the first in Spurs history to hit six or more treys in three straight games.

“Of course, when I see them on the court and they guard me, it's a little bit of competition because it's been like that since we were kids,” the French phenom responded when asked if going against fellow countrymen Alexandre Sarr and Bilal Coulibaly serve as any motivation to continue a rare streak.

“Not really, no. We go into games, trying to win them. We've got our game plan, we've got team responsibilities first. That's how I feel, at least; team responsibilities.”

Sarr went second overall in this past June's draft while Coulibaly was taken seventh last year, six spots after Wemby. Teammates with Wemby in some international competitions, they represented rivals that night.

Given the tear Wembanyama's on, everyone is nowadays.