We're back with another prediction and pick as we continue our coverage of Saturday's opening weekend NBA action. We head down south as we'll see the New York Knicks (1-1) take on the New Orleans Pelicans (1-0) in a showdown between young lineups. Check out our NBA odds series for our Knicks-Pelicans prediction and pick.

The New York Knicks won their last game as they took down Trae Young and the Hawks on the road to the tune of 126-120. It was a great bounce-back performance following their season-opening loss to the Boston Celtics. Still, the Knicks have been competitive in both games and there's a ton of pressure (as always) for them to succeed during this new campaign.

The New Orleans Pelicans won their season opener against the Grizzlies and put together a very promising performance to start the season. CJ McCollum is proving to be their best scoring option and Zion Williamson is intent on making his presence felt this season after a few lackluster opening efforts the past few years.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Knicks-Pelicans Odds

New York Knicks: +2.5 (-108)

New Orleans Pelicans: -2.5 (-112)

Over: 224 (-110)

Under: 224 (-110)

Why The Knicks Could Cover The Spread

Last game was an important win for the New York Knicks as they've recently struggled to get past Trae Young and this Hawks team, particularly in the Playoffs. This year could be different, however, as Jalen Brunson begind to live up to his contract and play like the franchise player for this team. Last game, he hit eight threes and led the game with 31 points. When he's scoring the ball like that and getting his teammates involved, the Knicks quickly become a hard team to stop.

There's also no questioning the chemistry between Brunson and his Villanova teammates in Donte DiVincenzo and Josh Hart, so expect them to make some big impacts as they come off the bench. Julius Randle was also one assist shy of notching a triple-double as he led the team in assists and rebounds. His career arc in New York has been tremendous to watch, so the matchup between him an Williamson down low is going to be must-see TV during this game.

Why The Pelicans Could Cover The Spread

The Pelicans impressed a lot of people with their season-opening win over the Grizzlies and it seems as though the questions surrounding Zion Williamson's return have already been answered. Williamson notched 23 points and added seven rebounds and three assists to his total. Per usual, Williamson was posterizing the opposition and he looked dominant getting to the rim in the paint. He'll have an NBA All-Star in Julius Randle trying to slow him down, so this game will prove to be a great test for Zion Williamson and his game opposite of another great big man.

CJ McCollum and Brandon Ingram will once again be the go-to scorers for this team. They both thrive in shooting the basketball from mid-range, but their offense has been stifled and stagnant in seasons past. With Zion Williamson returning and playing healthy, it opens up an entirely new aspect for the Pelicans as they can threaten through the paint as well. If their shooters can find their stroke, they'll become an extremely tough team to beat on the road.

Final Knicks-Pelicans Prediction & Pick

The New York Knicks have impressed through two games and it's clear that this team is fully giving Jalen Brunson the reigns to lead them back to glory. When him and RJ Barrett are both playing in-sync and taking care of the ball, the Knicks are capable of playing very solid ball and have one of the league's best big men anchoring the paint for them.

However, it'll be very interesting to see how New York's defense tries to contain the scoring threat of McCollum, Ingram, and Williamson. It seems as though when one facet of the game isn't working for them, they can always turn to one of their three scorers to pick up the pace and keep them in a game. Expect them to trail at many points of this game, but their quick scoring will turn the tide several times.

For our prediction, let's go with the New Orleans Pelicans to get this win at home. Their options on the offensive end are very versatile and they're young enough to keep up with New York's tempo offense. We'll be sitting back and watching this matchup between Williamson and Randle all night long.

Final Knicks-Pelicans Prediction & Pick: New Orleans Pelicans -2.5 (-112)