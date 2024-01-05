We're here to share our NBA odds series, make a Knicks-Wizards prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

The New York Knicks will head to Capital One Arena to face the Washington Wizards on Saturday. We're here to share our NBA odds series, make a Knicks-Wizards prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Knicks will do a quick turnaround after facing the Philadelphia 76ers at the Wells Fargo Center on Friday Night. Meanwhile, the Wizards will also do a quick turnaround as they are coming off a game in Ohio against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday night. The Knicks are 2-5 when playing on the second day of back-to-back games. Also, the Wizards are 0-4 in the second half of back-to-back games.

The Knicks lead the head-to-head series 180-136. Significantly, the Knicks have won three in a row in this series. They also are 8-2 over the past 10 games. Likewise, they are 5-0 over the last five games at Capital One Arena.

The Knicks defeated the Wizards 120-99 on November 17, showing absolute domination of one of the lesser teams in the league. Ultimately, it was a game where the Knicks dominated from beyond the arc. The Knicks also dominated the boards in this one. Meanwhile, the Wizards could not hit many of their shots from the 3-point line. They also struggled in handling the basketball, turning the ball over 14 times.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

NBA Odds: Knicks-Wizards Odds

New York Knicks: -8 (-110)

Moneyline: -340

Washington Wizards: +8 (-110)

Moneyline: +270

Over: 238.5 (-110)

Under: 238.5 (-110)

How to Watch Knicks vs. Wizards

Time: 7:10 PM ET/4:10 PM PT

TV: Monumental Sports Network

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Knicks Could Cover The Spread

The Knicks are a team that could easily be on top of the league if they could fix some of their issues on offense. Regardless, they still are one of the top teams in the league and can make some noise in this one.

Jalen Brunson is one of the best in the game. Additionally, he has averaged 18.1 points over 12 games against the Wizards. Julius Randle will be one of the factors in this one. Significantly, he has a lot of experience against the Wizards, averaging 20.6 points and 10.3 rebounds per game. Immanuel Quickley is a solid player. So far, he has averaged 18.5 points per game over 10 games in his career against the Wizards. The newest addition, OG Anunoby, will be someone who can make things happen. Anunoby has averaged 14.9 points per game in 17 contests against the Wizards.

The Knicks are bad shooters. Yet, they thrive from the 3-point line. They also struggle with the charity stripe. However, the Knicks make up for it on the boards, where they are a top-10 team. The Knicks handle the ball well. Conversely, they struggle on the defensive rim and are one of the worst shot-blocking teams in the league.

The Knicks will cover the spread if their shooters can gain separation and take better shots. Then, they need to win the board battle and force the Wizards to turn over the ball. Stopping Kyle Kuzma will be important.

Why The Wizards Could Cover The Spread

The Wizards are not a good team and are clearly in rebuilding mode. Despite that, they still can compete with the Knicks if everything goes their way. It starts with Kuzma. Ultimately, he has averaged 20 points in 13 games against the Knicks. Kuzma will need to do more and take good shots. Unfortunately, he has a habit of forcing it, which gives quick changes to the opposing team.

Jordan Poole will be a factor. Significantly, he has averaged 13 points over six games against the Knicks. The Wizards will need more out of Poole. Ultimately, that means he must take good shots and distribute the ball better. Tyus Jones might play a role in this one. So far, he has averaged 7.5 points in 13 career games against the Knicks. Corey Kispert also needs to contribute. Going into this game, he has averaged 12.5 points over eight games against the Knicks.

The Wizards are a good shooting team. Sadly, that is the only thing they do well. The Wizards struggle at the charity stripe. Also, they cannot hit shots from beyond the arc. The Wizards are also awful on the boards. However, they are average in handling the basketball and blocking shots.

The Wizards will cover the spread if Kuzma and Poole can take good shots, and someone else can emerge to make shots from all over the floor. Then, they need to win the battle of the boards and avoid turning the ball over.

Final Knicks-Wizards Prediction & Pick

Both teams will have tired legs. Yet, the Knicks are the better team in all scenarios. Expect them to take care of the Wizards.

Final Knicks-Wizards Prediction & Pick: Knicks -8 (-110)