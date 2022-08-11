Kobe Bryant crash photos were shared ‘for a laugh,’ claims Vanessa Bryant’s lawyer

The trial on Vanessa Bryant’s invasion of privacy lawsuit against the LA County Sheriff’s and fire departments has started, and her lawyer has made some shocking revelations and claims about the leak of the Kobe Bryant crash photos.

Vanessa’s lawyer, Luis Li, said in his opening statement on Wednesday that the photos of the crash site taken by a deputy and a fire captain were “visual gossip” that were shared “for a laugh.” The lawyer emphasized that the sharing had no official purpose, and it ended up being shared to multiple people.

Furthermore, as reported earlier, a deputy from the sheriff’s office allegedly shared “pictures of [Kobe’s] decapitated body” while in a bar in Norwalk.

“They were shared by deputies playing video games. They were shared repeatedly with people who had absolutely no reason to receive them,” Li explained, via ESPN.

For what it’s worth, the LA County’s lawyer defended the taking of the cellphone photos and emphasized it’s an “essential” tool for first-responders in the sharing of information.

It remains to be seen how the trial will pan out, but it is expected to be an extensive one that is set to last for 10 days. Vanessa Bryant is seeking millions in compensation over the massive impact the unauthorized sharing of the photos had on their lives as a family. The said photos were taken from the site of the helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant, their daughter Gianna and many others.