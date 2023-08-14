The legacy of Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant continues to live on with the constant releases of shoes he wore during his playing days. With Nike announcing the re-launch of the Nike Kobe line, other brands are also paying tribute with their re-releases. Kobe's first partner, adidas, will be releasing one of his original signature sneakers and arguably his most popular. Check out our Sneakers news for more release announcements and breaking content!

Upon his arrival to the league in 1996, Kobe Bryant was signed to adidas and wore one of their existing models during his rookie season. In 1997, Bryant was given his first signature sneaker, the adidas KB8, and immediately popularized the brand as a force in the footwear industry. Once Kobe Bryant left adidas in 2002, the shoe was renamed ‘Crazy 8' after its wild design and player who donned it.

The shoes were brought back in 2005 under the new name. In 2011, they came back once more in a number of original colorways that became very popular among NBA stars like Derrick Rose and Dwight Howard, along with a number of blue-blood university programs. Now, fans will have a chance to grab the original Black/White colorway.

Kobe Bryant's adidas Crazy 8 Returning in "Black/White" 🏀 https://t.co/KswaQJajH8 pic.twitter.com/mmIsAvZbKX — Sneaker Bar Detroit (@SBDetroit) August 14, 2023

Kobe’s first ever photoshoot with Adidas in 1996. 📸 pic.twitter.com/7SE935YeVg — Timeless Sports (@timelesssports_) August 13, 2023

The shoes feature a wavy midsole that extends all the way to the upper. The shoe is locked down by straps throughout the heel and toe, fitting perfectly around one's ankle. Adidas will be bringing back their FYW (Feet You Wear) technology for these which ensures the shoe molds to each player's individual foot. The adidas logo on the back heel will be stitched in gold and purple, a nod to the Los Angeles Lakers.

These are a classic sneaker in the career of Kobe Bryant and it's great to see them coming back with subtle Lakers twists throughout. They'll be releasing August 15, 2023 on adidas.com and select adidas retailers. They're set at $140 USD and will be available in full sizing.

Will you be adding these to your Kobe Bryant collection?