Published November 22, 2022

By Paolo Songco · 2 min read

At this point, there are more than a few folks out there that would argue about Kobe Bryant’s GOAT status. One of them is Oklahoma City Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

Shai recently got into a passionate debate with a young kid in a video that has now gone completely viral. In it, the Thunder guard dropped a pretty hot take when comparing Kobe to the great Michael Jordan:

“Kobe is Michael Jordan just on steroids,” SGA said.

“Kobe has five rings. What’s your argument?” asked the Thunder star. “I’m saying all-around, Kobe Bryant. … Competitive nature, championships, there’s a lot of stuff that goes into it.”

Well, the argument is that Michael Jordan has six rings, which is obviously one more than Kobe. Nevertheless, it is clear that for his part, Shai would take Kobe over MJ any day of the week and even twice on Sunday.

As a matter of fact, Jordan just comes third on SGA’s GOAT list. Shai is actually picking LeBron James over MJ:

“Kobe one. Bron two. Mike three,” Gilgeous-Alexander said. “They’re all amazing. They’re all the best ever.”

SGA’s hot takes! “Kobe is Michael Jordan just on steroids.” “KD is 7 feet and can do everything Steph Curry can do.” “Kobe one, Bron two & Mike three.” pic.twitter.com/9JWVEzYi8l — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) November 22, 2022

Those are some pretty hot takes, and this obviously won’t sit well with MJ fans. It’s also likely to raise the eyebrow of LeBron supporters everywhere.

Whichever side of the fence you may be sitting on, though, as Shai Gilgeous-Alexander said, all three players are truly amazing talents. Those of us who were fortunate enough to have witnessed the respective careers of these three superstars unfold before our eyes should be thanking our lucky stars for the opportunity.