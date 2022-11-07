Kojima clears the air on Abandoned

Were Blue Box Studios and its mysterious game Abandoned a secret project by Hideo Kojima? Kojima finally cleared the air last week.

For some time, Blue Box Studios gained notoriety by employing a marketing campaign similar to how Hideo Kojima marketed Death Stranding before. The marketing campaign received widespread attention when it started dropping easter eggs and hints that would lead fans to believe that it is somehow related to PT and Silent Hill. However, the truth was unraveled soon enough and it became clear that neither Konami nor Hideo Kojima was related to either Blue Box Studios or its game Abandoned in any way. Instead, it was revealed that Blue Box Studios and Abandoned are slow-moving projects that may as well be abandonware at this point for how slow their development progress has been. Critics have also uncovered that the game is barely playable at all, with many recycled assets utilized as placeholders and an actual, working build of the game not existing.

Last week, Kojima finally addressed Blue Box Studios and Abandoned on his Spotify podcast. He talked about how the rumors about Kojima being somehow involved in the Abandoned project have become a nuisance to him. He also urged Hassan Kahraman, the creator of Abandoned, to just hurry up and release the game the soonest possible.

“They still send me collages and deepfake images – like 20 a day. It’s really quite a nuisance! This has been going on for almost two years now,” says Kojima. “‘I’ve never spoken with Hassan. The game is yet to be released, right? I don’t think there’s much he could do or say at this point but if he releases the game, then people might understand. So maybe he should just hurry up and release it!”

Kojima also said that it’s not surprising that his name got involved with the project, given how similar Death Stranding’s marketing was to what Hassan has been doing for Abandoned, but Kojima noted that he will never do the same things twice.

Meanwhile, however, it doesn’t seem like Blue Box Studios will be releasing Abandoned any time soon. The game, after all, seems to have halted production, as Hassan has said that the company doesn’t have enough resources to fund further development of the game. Which means, unfortunately for Kojima, these hoolabaloo with Blue Box Studios and Abandoned won’t be dying down any time soon.