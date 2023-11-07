The Arizona Coyotes continue their home stand as we continue our NHL odds series with a Kraken-Coyotes prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The Arizona Coyotes continue their home stand hosting the Seattle Kraken. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Kraken-Coyotes prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The Kraken comes into the game at 4-6-2 on the year, but they have won two of their last three games. The Kraken went on the road and beat the Lightning, and then beat the Predators at home. Last time out, they hosted the Flames. The Kraken scored first, just under ten minutes into the game. They would lead 2-1 after the first period, but it would be tired in the second period. The wheels fell off for the Kraken in the third period. The Flames would score twice in the first five minutes of the third period, and while the Kraken scored late to make it a one-goal game, the Flames scored twice on an empty net to win 6-3.

Meanwhile, the Coyotes come into the game at 5-5-1 and have won two of their last four games. It started with a dominating performance, beating the Blackhawks 8-1. They would lose to the Ducks in overtime but would come back to beat the Canadiens. Last time out, they faced the Winnipeg Jets. The Coyotes struck first, scoring in the first period, and then making it 2-0 early in the second. By the end of the period it was tied 3-3 though. Then in the third, the Jets scored twice in the first ten minutes of the period and would win 5-3 over the Coyotes.

Here are the NHL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Kraken-Coyotes Odds

Seattle Kraken: -110

Arizona Coyotes: -110

Over: 6.5 (+106)

Under: 6.5 (-130)

How to Watch Kraken vs. Coyotes

Time: 9:00 PM ET/ 6:00PM PT

TV: NHLPP/ESPN+

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Kraken Will Win

It has not been the top line that has been great for the Kraken this year. The top line holds Jared McCann, Matthews Beniers, and Kailer Yamamoto. McCann leads the guys on the top line with six goals this year with three assists giving him nine points this year. He has two goals and an assist this year on the power play. Meanwhile, Beniers has yet to score this year, with just four assists this year. Finally, Yamamoto has two goals and two assists on the year.

The top-scoring player on the team this year has been shared by three guys. First is Jaden Schwartz. Schwartz has five goals and five assists on the year, giving him ten points on the season. He has also scored three goals this year. Oliver Bjorkstrand also has then points this year, with four goals and six assists on the season. He too has been good on the power play. He has two goals and three assists on the power play this year. Finally, the defenseman, Vince Dunn, has been solid. He has two goals and eight assists this year. One goal and four assists have come on the power play this season.

The Kraken have been solid on the power play this year. They have scored nine times and converted 25.7 percent of their chances this year. They rank eighth in the NHL in power-play conversion this year. That could play a huge difference in this game, as the Coyotes lead the NHL in penalty minutes this year. Still, the Kraken needs to be better when killing penalties. They are 24th in the NHL in kill percentage at 72.7 percent.

Phillip Grubauer is expected to be in the net tonight to defend the cage. He is 2-5-0 on the year with a 3.01 goals-against average and a .902 save percentage. This month he has already been up and down. In the first game of the month, he has a .941 save percentage, allowing just two goals and coming away with the win. Last time out, he gave up four goals on 29 shots, good for a .862 save percentage, and took the loss.

Why The Coyotes Will Win

The top line for the Coyotes is led by Clayton Keller, Barrett Hayton, and Nick Schmaltz. Schmaltz comes into the game leading the team in points this year. He has four goals and six assists giving him ten points on the year. Meanwhile, this season, he has two goals and two assists on the power play. Clayton Keller is second on the team in points, tied with Matias Maccelli with nine. He has four goals and five assists this year, with two of each coming on the power play. Finally, Hayton comes in struggling. He has not recorded a point yet this year in 11 games.

Matian Maccelli, Logan Cooley, and Nick Bjugstad all have been solid this year. Maccelli comes in with a goal and eight assists, while Cooley has a goal and seven assists. Bjugstad has two goals and gives assists. Further, the Coytoes spread out a lot of their production. Schmaltz and Keller are tied for the team lead in goals with four, but they are tied with Lawson Crouse, Jack McBain, Sean Durzi, and Michael Carcone this year, who all have four goals.

The power play for the Coyotes has been solid this year. They are tenth in the league with a conversion rate of 24.4 percent. Arizona has scored on the power play 11 times this year. The penalty kill is a different story. They are 25th in the NHL when man down, with just a 71.8 percent kill percentage. They also lead the NHL in penalty minutes this year.

Connor Ingram is expected to be in goal for the Coyotes tonight. On the year he is 3-1-0 with a 2.39 goals-against average and a .919 save percentage. He has been very good in his last two games. Over his last two games, he has allowed just three goals on 60 shots. That is good for a .950 save percentage as he has come away with two wins in those games.

Final Kraken-Coyotes Prediction & Pick

The power play will be the difference in this game. The Kraken are solid when they are up a man this year, and the Coyotes give up way too many chances to be man-up for the other team. The Coyotes have been playing well on defense, which should keep this game close and could give them a win if the defense keeps playing well. Still, the Kraken are the better side in this one and will come away with the win.

Final Kraken-Coyotes Prediction & Pick: Seattle Kraken ML (-110)