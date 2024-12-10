The Seattle Kraken's start to the 2024-25 season has seen mixed results.

After missing the playoffs last season, it's clear through the Kraken's offseason moves that there was an emphasis on immediate improvement. However, the team holds a 14-14-1 record through 29 games, ranking 10th in the Western Conference in points percentage.

So below, we take a look at the biggest reasons for hope and concern, early into the 2024-25 season.

Many of the Kraken's top forwards are off to slow starts

A huge reason for Seattle's issues last season revolved around their inability to score. The team ranked 29th in the NHL in goals in 2023-24, averaging just 2.6 goals per game.

Fortunately, the team has seen some improvements this season. The Kraken are up to 17th in the NHL in offense this season, at 3 goals per game. Jared McCann leads the team in both goals and points, while Oliver Bjorkstrand isn't far behind. Chandler Stephenson, who signed a seven-year contract with Seattle in free agency, has also been a good fit. Meanwhile, Jaden Schwartz has been producing as expected, with seven goals and 18 points across 29 games.

However, there are others who have struggled out of the gate. The hope, and expectation, was that Matty Beniers would bounce back following a disappointing year. The Kraken clearly had a lot of faith that the setback was temporary, with Beniers signing a seven-year extension this offseason. Thus far, however, Beniers has just four goals and 16 points through 29 games.

Meanwhile, Andre Burakovsky has just two goals and 11 points, and both Yanni Gourde and Eeli Tolvanen have 13 points. Shane Wright has also only been okay in his first full NHL season, with seven goals and 11 points. The Kraken were also dealt a blow in the form of Jordan Eberle's injury, with the forward expected to miss three months.

So while scoring has been less of an issue compared to last season, a few of the Kraken's key forwards have still been underwhelming.

Joey Daccord is showing last season wasn't a fluke

Despite the team's struggles, one bright spot for the Kraken has been Joey Daccord. The netminder took over the starting role last season after some surprise success, and went on to post an impressive .916 save percentage across 50 games. As a result of the big season, Daccord earned a five-year contract extension, which kicks in for 2025-26.

Despite Daccord's success last season though, there was reason for concern about whether his play was sustainable. While he took over the starting role, he really didn't have a track record of NHL success. Prior to the 2023-24 season, Daccord had only played 19 NHL games, and was already in his late 20s.

But early into the 2024-25 season, Daccord is showing his success last season wasn't a fluke. He's posted a .913 save percentage thus far, and has been tasked with a big workload, playing 19 of the team's 29 games. Daccord's play even earned him consideration for the 4 Nations Face-Off.

While the Kraken rank 23rd in the NHL in points percentage, they're a middle-of-the-pack team in goals against. This also comes despite the fact that Philipp Grubauer has really struggled across the 10 games that he's played, with a terrible .870 save percentage.

So while the Kraken's season hasn't gone according to plan, Daccord has done his part.

Brandon Montour and Ryker Evans have been good on the blue line

Along with Daccord, both Brandon Montour and Ryker Evans are off to strong starts as well.

Montour was signed this offseason, inking a seven-year deal at a $7.1 million cap hit. The contract came in right in line with expectations, but it was still up in the air as to how Montour may fit on a new team. Through 28 games in Seattle though, the defender has come as advertised.

Montour leads the team in ice time, averaging 23:31 per game. For reference, the second-highest ice time per game on the Kraken is held by Adam Larsson, but is over two and a half minutes lower at 21:02 per game. Montour has also already scored seven goals, and sits tied for third on the team in points, at 19.

Ryker Evans has also taken a huge step in his sophomore season. The 22-year-old defenseman has already managed 16 points, as the only defender on the team even close to Montour's offensive numbers. Especially with Vince Dunn having missed 20 games this season, Evans' development was key for the Kraken's blue line.

Kraken still find themselves outside the playoff race looking in

This offseason, there was a clear focus on Seattle looking to get more competitive right away. With the Kraken firing Dake Hakstol, along with the offseason additions, it was clear the organization was set on improving.

That hasn't come to fruition, yet. The Kraken still sit at just a .500 points percentage, more than one-third of the way through the season. A huge chunk of the team's core is in their late 20s, with their top-five point scorers all age 28 or older. So there's legitimate reason for concern with the team's direction, considering their position.

There's lots of time to go, but it's still unclear whether the Kraken are going to make meaningful progress this season.