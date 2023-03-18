Spencer is a part-time NBA writer at ClutchPoints. In his free time, he either goes fishing or watches basketball. He is also a life-long fan of LeBron James.

Kylie Jenner is a well-known model and reality show personality. She is widely popular for her appearance in Keeping Up With the Kardashians. Moreover, Jenner is a Teen Choice Award winner and Streamy Award winner. For this piece, let’s take a closer look at Kylie Jenner’s net worth in 2023.

Kylie Jenner’s Net Worth in 2023 (Estimate): $750 million

Kylie Jenner’s net worth in 2023 is $750 million. This is according to reputable outlets such as Celebrity Net Worth.

Kylie Jenner was born on August 10th, 1997 in Los Angeles, California. She attended Sierra Canyon High School before entering a homeschooling program under Laurel Springs School. As early as 10-years-old, Jenner was already exposed to entertainment as she appeared in the reality TV series Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

While Jenner was largely associated with the Kardashians, it’s not a surprise that she kickstarted her modeling career. In 2011, Jenner modeled for Sears’ Crush Your Style clothing line. She was also featured in several notable magazines including OK! Magazine and Teen Vogue. During the same year, Jenner also walked at the New York Fashion Show for Avril Lavigne’s Abbey Dawn Runway.

As a model, Jenner has worked with various brands including White Sands, Nip + Fab, Topshop, PUMA and Nicole by OPI. Working alongside sister Kendall Jenner for Nicole by OPI, the then teenage sisters bagged $100,000 in a nail polish deal. Furthermore, Jenner has also collaborated with Steve Madden and Quay Australia in releasing her own line of handbags and sunglasses, respectively.

In terms of social media, brands reportedly pay Jenner a whopping $1.2 million per sponsored Instagram post, making her one of the highest paid influencer celebrities today. Given that she’s the most followed woman on Instagram with 380 million followers, this doesn’t come as a surprise.

Aside from modeling, Jenner has also had stints as a host. Alongside her sister Kendall, they both hosted the red carpet for hit films such as Glee: The 3D Concert Movie and The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 1. In 2014, the Jenners also served as the hosts for the Much Music Video Awards.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Given that Jenner doesn’t shy away from the camera, it’s only natural that she tried her hand at acting. In 2018, Jenner made her big screen debut in the film Ocean’s Eight. Cast as herself, Jenner worked alongside established celebrities such as Anne Hathaway, Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett, Mindy Kaling and many more. Furthermore, Jenner has also appeared in several TV series such as reality show Life of Kylie, Trolls Holiday in Harmony, For SKIMS, GradeAUnderA and Who’s in My Bathroom? With Hailey Rhode Bieber.

Moreover, Jenner has been featured in notable music videos, including Kanye West’s “Wolves,” Tyga’s “Dope’d Up,” PARTYNEXTDOOR’s “Come and See,” Travis Scott’s S”top Trying to Be God,” Cardi B’s “WAP” and Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber’s “Stuck with U.”

But while Jenner has been involved with some notable projects, most of her net worth stems from her makeup business empire called Kylie Cosmetics.

Given her passion for makeup, Jenner’s Kylie Cosmetics turned out to be a huge success. The brand initially started with the Kylie Lip Kit, which sold for $29. Nevertheless, it eventually sold out. Furthermore, according to sources, the firm earned $420 million in revenues during its first 18 months of operation. This included a major holiday launch on November 21st, 2016, when Kylie Cosmetics bagged $19 million on that day alone.

While Jenner did pretty well as the one and only owner of Kylie Cosmetics, she sold 51% of the firm’s stake to Coty Conglomerate for a whopping $600 million in 2019. Coty also handles brands such as Covergirl, OPI, Rimmel, GHD, Clairol, SKKN by Kim and Gucci Beauty. Before the partnership, Kylie Cosmetics earned $177 million in sales, according to Forbes.

“I’m excited to partner with Coty to continue to reach even more fans of Kylie Cosmetics and Kylie Skin around the world,” Jenner said, per People magazine.I look forward to continuing the creativity and ingenuity for each collection that consumers have come to expect and engaging with my fans across social media…”

Fast forward to 2023, and Kylie Cosmetics accounts for 63% of Coty’s total revenues at $957.7 million. In fact, according to reports, Gucci Beauty alongside Kylie Cosmetics’ retail revenues steadily improved by 40% year-over-year, despite COVID-19 lockdown issues in China.

In 2019, Jenner launched her own skincare brand called Kylie Skin. During its first year of operation, Coty announced that the skincare brand reached $25 million in revenue, The firm is currently valued at $16 million. Moreover, Kylie also launched her other brands including Kylie Swim and Kylie Baby.

Nevertheless, were you at all stunned by Kylie Jenner’s net worth in 2023?