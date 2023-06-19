The Los Angeles Clippers are in the midst of a very interesting offseason. They are coming off another disappointing campaign, and the general expectation is that they will need to further improve their roster ahead of what they're hoping will be a bounce-back season in 2023-24.

One option they may choose to take centers around Chris Paul, who is now headed to the Washington Wizards as part of the blockbuster trade deal centered around Bradley Beal. The Clippers are reportedly looking to somehow get involved in the deal to try and bring CP3 back to LA.

Another issue that the Clippers will need to address, however, is the current status of some of their role players on the squad. In particular, there seems to be a bit of a disconnect when it comes to the power forwards on the roster. In particular, Marcus Morris does not appear to be the happiest man on the team at the moment. According to a report by Andrew Greif, Broderick Turner, and Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times, the 33-year-old veteran has actually made his discontent public:

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“During recent weeks Morris (who will earn $17.1 million next season) has made known within league circles his displeasure about his abrupt role change late last season and the team’s sparse communication with him around it,” read the report.

This does not bode well for the Clippers. Moreover, the same could be the case for Robert Covington, who also lost playing time this past year — a change that was reportedly labeled by an unnamed teammate as “the biggest mystery of the season.”

Bringing in a big name like Chris Paul into the mix would be a positive development for the Clippers, no doubt, but as it appears, there are a number of internal issues that also require immediate attention.