Tommy Fury is now 2-for-2 against YouTubers after he followed up his split decision win over Jake Paul with a majority victory against KSI on Saturday afternoon. However, several boxing fans couldn't believe the result of the fight, with many accusing the judges of rigging it and robbing KSI of his well-deserved win.

The judges scored the fight 57-56, 57-56 and 57-57, all in favor of Fury. While the fight was indeed close, KSI clearly held his ground, especially in the first two rounds which he clearly won. KSI used his elusiveness to make Fury work hard for each punch, and while no one among them landed significant hits, there's indeed a case to be made that the YouTuber-turned-boxer should have won the bout.

For what it's worth, the post-fight stats showed KSI landing 38 of 124 punches, while Fury connected 39 of his 159 punches.

Boxing fans were quick to call out and slam the results of the bout, with many arguing that it was KSI who won it.

They really robbed KSI vs Tommy Fury pic.twitter.com/9IQZm3uce1 — BBallTube (@BBallTube1) October 14, 2023

KSI beat tommy fury and the judges rigged it to save boxing pic.twitter.com/VwxjUkp85A — Prince (@PrinceReaves) October 14, 2023

Even KSI himself was not happy (obviously), as he was visibly shocked when the decision was announced. He couldn't hold himself back and exclaimed that it's a “robbery.”

“That’s a robbery, bro,” KSI shared, per CBS sports.

Here are more reactions to KSI's loss:

Tommy Fury won the fight over KSI – (KSI Vs. Tommy Fury) pic.twitter.com/OavZMIYif9 — Amaze (@Amazefulx) October 14, 2023

I actually cant believe this In no way shape or form did Tommy fury win that fight KSI should've won that fight pic.twitter.com/VfUr76NhqW — Puffy🎃 (@ThePuffyCheetos) October 14, 2023

Tommy Fury waking up tonight realising he needed a robbery to beat a YouTuber#Misfitsboxing #KSIFury pic.twitter.com/ViGouqWsNB — Luke Bernard-Haigh (@50shadesofhaigh) October 14, 2023

It remains to be seen if there will be a rematch between the two. But considering the controversial ending of the fight and with plenty of fans not convinced that Tommy Fury won the bout, a rematch is definitely a highly likely next step for both fighters.