The Logan Paul-Dillon Danis fight wild ending stole headlines on Saturday. The Tommy Fury and KSI bout was competitive, however. Fury was favored by many and ended up winning via majority decision. That decision was questioned by fans after KSI made things interesting against Fury. He was visibly frustrated after losing the fight, via SportsCenter.

KSI spoke out after the fight, saying that he felt like he should have won, via ClutchPoints.

“Obviously [Tommy Fury's] a pro boxer,” he said. “If I won, it's a mockery for the sport. That's how they see it… I won it bro. I got robbed. It's outrageous bro… I was landing the cleanest shots, he couldn't get any jabs off.”

KSI angry with decision in loss

KSI wasn't done, however. He shared his true feelings while speaking to Fury after the fight, via KSI NEWS.

“How many jabs did you land,” he asked Fury. “You didn't get hardly any shots off… You weren't landing! You weren't landing! Look at your face, look at your eyes! Look at you! I understand, I'm the YouTuber and you're the boxer, you have to win. It's all good.”

He received heavy support from his fans, and was trolled by others. Jake Paul was among those who mocked KSI after the fight, via Happy Punch.

Jake Paul mocks KSI after his decision loss to Tommy Fury 😅 pic.twitter.com/iOvi9GPl6o — Happy Punch (@HappyPunch) October 15, 2023

Paul posted a flurry of tweets on X (formerly Twitter) as well. They all echoed a similar sentiment, so here's one as an example:

“Only thing that got robbed is his hair line It’s okay KSI me too it’s gonna be okay bubba,” Paul wrote.

KSI may have an argument, but the result likely won't be changed. He gave Fury a run for his money though.