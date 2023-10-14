KSI's net worth in 2023 is $27 million. KSI is a YouTuber turned rapper, who is also slowly becoming a boxing superstar. Let's look at KSI's net worth in 2023.

KSI is a British YouTuber who has made a name for himself with video game commentary, rap songs, and boxing acumen. KSI's net worth in 2023 sits at about $27 million, according to Essentially Sports.

KSI, whose real name is Olajide Olayinka Williams Olatunji, was born on June 19, 1993, in London. He is a YouTube personality turned social media influencer. He and his parents are from the Yoruba ethnic group. KSI went to school at Berkhamsted School, where he met future collaborator and Sidemen member Simon Minter. KSI's younger brother, Deji Olatunji, is a YouTuber and professional boxer. The brothers are Nos. 1 and 2 on the UK's Most Influential YouTube Creators list.

KSI's early YouTube career

KSI had his first YouTube account under the username “JideJunior” in 2008 in his early teens. His initial videos were gaming-commentary videos of the FIFA video game series from his bedroom at his parents' house in Watford. He dropped out of sixth-form college to pursue his YouTube career once he was earning monthly revenue from his uploads. KSI had the idea to drop out when he realized he was making more off of his YouTube earnings than what the teacher was making. KSI moved to making vlog-style videos in 2012, and the channel reached 1 million subscribers.

In Oct. 2013, KSI signed with Maker Studios' sub-network, Polaris. KSI has been part of the British YouTube group known as the Sidemen. The group produces online videos of challenges, sketches, and video-game commentary. On Aug. 4, 2017, KSI tweeted that he would leave the Sidemen, citing conflicts with fellow member Ethan Payne. In Sept. 2023, Forbes ranked KSI as the second top creator of 2023, earning an estimated $24 million.

KSI's boxing career

KSI vs Tommy Fury early PPV numbers are 'on course' to break the UK PPV record 🤯‼️ Kalle Sauerland pic.twitter.com/tKrAwsHHkC — KSI NEWS (@ksinews_) October 13, 2023

KSI started an amateur boxing career in 2017 when he took on British YouTuber Joe Weller. The pair had plenty of public disagreements, leading to them fighting at Copper Box Arena in London. KSI won by technical knockout in the third round. KSI then announced he was taking on fellow YouTuber Logan Paul in a white-collar amateur boxing match. The fight ended as a majority draw.

KSI felt that he was ready to take his boxing career to a professional level, facing off against Logan Paul a second time in 2019. The fight was held at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. KSI defeated Paul via split decision. KSI has been fighting on DAZN ever since, taking on Swarmz and Alcaraz Pineda on the same night.

He beat Swarmz by knockout in the second round and then defeated Alcaraz Pineda in the third round by knockout as well. KSI has also fought FaZe Temperrr and Joe Fournier. On July 28, 2023, it was announced that KSI would be fighting Tommy Fury on the MF & DAZN: X Series 10 – The Prime Card on Oct. 14, 2023. The fight would be for the Misfit Boxing cruiserweight title. Logan Paul against Dillon Danis is the other main event.

KSI announced that he and Wasserman Promotions had partnered up to launch a boxing promotional company called Misfits Boxing. Misfits Boxing and DAZN have announced a five-year deal to continue to distribute events with two pay-per-views each year.

KSI's music career

KSI began his singing career by releasing satirical songs in his early days on YouTube. He then made an EP named Disstracktions in 2018 and a full-length album titled Dissimulation in 2020. He was able to top the charts in 2021 with his second album, titled All Over the Place.

KSI has been collaborating with other artists with great success. KSI has made a name for himself through hard work and self-belief. His net worth goes to show how successful he has become. Was KSI's net worth in 2023 a surprise?