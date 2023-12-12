Oscar winners Viola Davis and Ke Huy Quan have joined the cast of Jack Black's Kung Fu Panda 4 with Awkwafina.

Kung Fu Panda 4 has added two Oscar winners to its ensemble.

Oscar winners in the cast

In an Instagram post, Jack Black, who voices Po, introduced two new cast members of the upcoming film.

“Let's call the newest member of the Kung Fu Panda family,” he began, as he called Viola Davis.

The Oscar-winning actress answered from a pool. Black welcomed her and announced her as the Chameleon in the film. This isn't your average chameleon, though. Davis claims that she's a “shape-shifter,” as the video transitions to Awkwafina, who's also cast in the film.

Meanwhile, DiscussingFilm also announced that Ke Huy Quan, who was recently seen in Loki Season 2, has also been cast in the upcoming Kung Fu Panda 4.

Ke Huy Quan got his big break by starring in Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom as Short Round. Recently, he's seen a career resurgence as he won a Best Supporting Actor Oscar for his performance in Everything Everywhere All at Once. He has now joined the MCU and will star in the Russo Brothers' The Electric State with Millie Bobby Brown, Chris Pratt, and Stanley Tucci.

Viola Davis won an Oscar for her performance in Fences. She's also been nominated for her turns in Doubt, The Help, and Ma Rainey's Black Bottom.

The Kung Fu Panda franchise has grossed over $1.8 billion cumulatively throughout its first three entries. The latest entry in the series was released in 2016. Jack Black stars as Po Ping, a panda well-versed in kung fu. A trailer for the fourth film will be released on December 13.