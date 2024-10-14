Not to add anything to Overreaction Monday, but the Chicago Bears are playing great football after six weeks of the NFL season. The Bears demolished the Jacksonville Jaguars in London during Week 6, and appear to have blossomed into one of the best teams in the NFC. Rival fans are now expressing their “jealous” feelings about Caleb Williams and the Bears offense, per Kyle Brandt of Good Morning Football.

“Bears fans are hearing things,” Brandt said on Monday. “And they got people in the comments saying critical things to them that people say to winning teams.”

“You just beat up on the Jaguars,” Brandt added in reference to the comments. “You haven't played anybody, you played this crappy team, and this crappy team. That is what you hear when you win games. That is what you hear from fanbases who are jealous that you are winning games, and who are jealous that you have Caleb Williams.”

After picking up three-straight wins, the Bears have quickly become one of the most thrilling teams to watch. Williams and the offense have totaled 13 touchdowns in that span, and the rookie is coming off another brilliant passing performance.

Caleb Williams and the Bears dominate in Week 6

Williams completed 23-of-29 passes for 226 yards, four touchdowns and one interception in Week 6 against the Jaguars. He connected early with Cole Kmet, as the tight end hauled in two touchdowns in the first half. Williams later would find Keenan Allen for his first TD catch as a member of the Bears in the third quarter, and once again to open up the fourth. Running back D'Andre Swift accounted for the final score of the day for the Bears on a one-yard run.

While the Bears offense has been nothing short of superb, much of the credit goes to the defense.