Kyle Shanahan is the head coach of the San Francisco 49ers. After starting out with an offensive quality control coach position in 2004 in Tampa Bay, Shanahan became the head coach of the 49ers in 2017. In his six years at the helm, the 49ers made the postseason three times, made the divisional playoff round in 2021, and made the Super Bowl in 2019, losing to the Kansas City Chiefs. Shanahan has been doing an alright job, but he could not have done it alone. It took some great support at home to bring him through tough times, like the three seasons when the 49ers did not make the playoffs. In that tone, let’s take a look at Kyle Shanahan’s wife, Mandy Shanahan.

Kyle Shanahan’s Wife: Mandy Shanahan

Mandy Shanahan has been the biggest supporter of Kyle since they rekindled their childhood love during college. Despite going away to different colleges, the duo stayed in contact and they remained close-knit. While Kyle Shanahan was building his resume for working in the NFL, his wife stood by his side and they truly grew together, as she also built her business and used her college education to the fullest. Now, they are a family of five, as they have three kids, and they do not miss a chance to show off each other. However, before we get to this later part of their life together, let’s take a deeper dive into how Mandy Shanahan came to be who she is and how she became the wife of Kyle Shanahan.

Mandy Shanahan was born in Colorado, on the 17th of January, 1980. Her father was a businessman and her mother was a teacher, which gave her a childhood that was more than comfortable. Still, Mandy decided against just using that to her advantage, rather choosing to take an interest in her father’s business and business in general from a young age. As for her education, she finished Cherry Creek High School, where she met Kyle. At that time, Kyle Shanahan’s father, Mike Shanahan, was coaching the Denver Broncos. The duo fell in love right away, but they would choose different colleges. Kyle decided to go to Duke and then to the University of Texas at Austin, while Mandy Shanahan stayed local, studying at the University of Colorado.

There, she majored in English Language and finished the degree in time. However, soon struck a tragedy reunited the duo and kept them united for life. Mandy found out that her mother had stage four cancer and wrote to her high school love about it. Despite that being a true misfortune, the duo rekindled their love and stood by each other in this tough time. Kyle Shanahan was adamant about not getting married young, but this tragedy impacted the duo so much that they decided to tie the knot in 2005. Unfortunately, Mandy’s mother was not there, as she passed away in 2002. During the time of her misfortune, Kyle was there, flying to Colorado on the weekends to take Mandy out on walks and writing her letters when he was unable to come.

After getting married, soon came their offspring. Kyle and Mandy Shanahan welcomed their first child, a daughter named Stella, in 2007. They did not wait much for the second kid, as their son Carter was born in 2008, right away. The pair then took a short break, bringing their third child into the world in 2012, when their second daughter Lexi Louise was born. Both parents seem very happy whenever they appear in the media, speaking positively about their life together. There is an interesting story about the peculiar name of their only son, Carter. He was actually named in honor of Kyle’s favorite rapper, Lil Wayne. When he heard about the occurrence, the rapper sent the family a package that included autographed albums Carter III and IV.

While Kyle Shanahan has made a good living for himself, Mandy is still successful in her own right. She runs her own business and manages Kyle, all of his professional contracts and endorsements outside of the deal with the 49ers. It is estimated that, by a few sources, she has a net worth of $2 million, which is great for an entrepreneur and businesswoman. It is a truly great love story that Kyle and Mandy Shanahan share, but it is also a story of a wife that is successful aside from her famous husband. She has built her own brand on the side and shown that she can balance a family life on one side, and a business on another.

That is all the information we have on Kyle Shanahan’s wife, Mandy Shanahan.