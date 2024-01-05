Colt McCoy came on the Pat McAfee Show to show some love to Cardinals QB Kyler Murray

When you hear a former Texas Longhorn heaping heavy praise on a former Oklahoma Sooner, naturally, that makes your ears perk up a little bit. Folks around those parts generally aren't too quick to give out compliments to one another, but that's exactly what happened today on the Pat McAfee Show.

Former Big 12 champion, longtime NFL quarterback, and apparent cowboy hat enthusiast Colt McCoy made an appearance on ESPN's controversial program, and spoke very highly of Arizona Cardinals starting quarterback Kyler Murray, who he backed up for multiple seasons.

"I was around Kyler for almost three seasons & I don't think people understand how intelligent he is.. He knows the game really well & he plays off of feel better than anybody I've been around.. He's the ultimate competitor & he holds himself to a high standard" ~ @ColtMcCoy pic.twitter.com/89L6o9XAMn — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) January 5, 2024

So, here's the thing… there's this perception of Kyler Murray that he's a guy who doesn't prepare, doesn't care, and therefore, doesn't hold himself to a high standard. This is largely because of a clause that was put in Kyler Murray's contract that mandated him to study for a set amount of hours each week. Eventually, the clause was removed as it was deemed disrespectful to Murray, but the damage to Murray's reputation had been done. He would forever be the guy who cared more about video games than actual games. And yet, at this point in time, Kyler Murray is still highly regarded around the league. Why is that?

The one thing that Colt McCoy shared regarding Kyler Murray on the Pat McAfee Show that stands out above anything else is this: “He plays off of feel better than anybody I've been around.”

This checks out, and it's not just based on what's already been said and written about Kyler Murray. The eye test confirms this. Murray shines making off-schedule plays, creating with his legs, and making bonkers throws thanks to arm talent that helped Murray become the 9th overall pick in the MLB Draft, on top of being the 1st overall pick in the NFL Draft.