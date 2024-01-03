Pat McAfee broke the silence on Aaron Rodgers' latest comments geared towards Jimmy Kimmel.

Aaron Rodgers always knows how to stir up some controversy, and he did just that during his most recent appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show” on Tuesday when he said that Jimmy Kimmel should be worried about the list of associates of Jeffrey Epstein that is reportedly due to be released to the public soon. Kimmel threatened to sue Rodgers over his comments, prompting McAfee to break the silence on the incident on his next show on Wednesday afternoon.

"I can see exactly why Jimmy Kimmel felt the way he felt, especially with his position. But I think Aaron was just trying to talk shit." Pat McAfee opens his show by responding to the fallout and threats of legal action coming out of his Tuesday interview with Aaron Rodgers pic.twitter.com/UCv1yAp62Z — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) January 3, 2024

The Epstein list is in reference to the folks that were associates of the notorious sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Rodgers is implying that Kimmel had some sort of involvement with Epstein, which the long-time television host and comedian quickly shot down. McAfee found himself and his show caught up in the middle, and took a second to offer his two cents on the matter.

Kimmel threatening legal action shouldn't be all that surprising given Rodgers' accusations, and McAfee completely understands where he is coming from in that regard. However, he also took a second to defend Rodgers, saying he believes the New York Jets superstar quarterback was simply talking smack, and didn't necessarily have any animosity behind his comments towards Kimmel.

It's tough to totally agree with that notion after Rodgers singled out Kimmel of all people, but hopefully McAfee can manage to put a pin in this beef, and everyone will be able to move on. Many folks are interested in seeing who is a part of the Epstein list, but Kimmel doesn't want his name tied to it at all, and understandably so.