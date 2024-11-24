The Arizona Cardinals take on the Seattle Seahawks in Week 12 in a crucial AFC West battle. At 6-4, Kyler Murray and company have just a one-game lead on the rest of the division, and a win vs. Seattle would be a big step toward Arizona's playoff hopes. And there is good news on the Cardinals' injury front ahead of this tilt as offensive lineman Jonah Williams may make his return.

“AZCardinals OT Jonah Williams, who is questionable and attempting to return for the first time after a knee injury, is likely to play against the Seahawks, source said,” NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Williams, the 2019 No. 11 overall pick, signed with the Cardinals in the offseason and was the team's starting right tackle heading into the season. In Week 1, the former Alabama lineman suffered a knee injury and the team put him on injured reserve with a designation to return. The Cardinals activated Williams on Nov. 20 and it now seems like the OT is finally ready to make his second start in the desert.

Any time a team gets a starter back from injury it is good news overall. That said, the Cardinals offense has been doing pretty well with 35-year-old Kelvin Beachum holding down the RT spot. Murray is T-27 for most sacked QB in the league, going down just 15 times this season, and the team boasts the fifth-ranked rushing attack in the NFL, running for an average of 149.4 yards per game.

Still, getting stronger on the offensive line is never a bad situation, especially when the Cards are locked in a battle for the division title and the playoffs in the closest division in football. The Cardinals must fend off the Seahawks, San Francisco 49ers, and Los Angeles Rams, who are all at 5-5 after 10 games.