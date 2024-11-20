ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The NFC West is shaping to be the most intriguing playoff race heading down the season's stretch run. The Arizona Cardinals lead the division with a 6-4 record, but the Seattle Seahawks are behind them at 5-5. The problem is that the San Francisco 49ers and the Los Angeles Rams are also 5-5. The Seahawks firmly held the division, but the Cardinals are finding their form. Arizona has won four consecutive games. It is time to continue our NFL odds series with a Cardinals-Seahawks prediction and pick.

Cardinals-Seahawks Last Game – Matchup History

The NFC West rivals will face off two times in the next three weeks. Seattle is just one game behind Arizona for first place in the division. Seattle swept the season series last year and has won five consecutive games since November 21, 2021. The Seahawks won 21-20 and 20-10 last season, with their defense dominating Kyler Murray's offense.

Overall Series: Seahawks 27-22-1

Here are the Cardinals-Seahawks NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Cardinals-Seahawks Odds

Arizona Cardinals: -1.5 (-102)

Moneyline: -108

Seattle Seahawks: +1.5 (-120)

Moneyline: -108

Over: 47.5 (-110)

Under: 47.5 (-110)

How to Watch Cardinals vs. Seahawks

Time: 4:25 PM ET/1:25 PM PT

TV: FOX

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why The Cardinals Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Cardinals lost three of their first four games, and their offense looked terrible. However, after a win over the 49ers, their season began to turn around. They lost their following game to the Green Bay Packers but have won four consecutive games to climb to the top of the conference standings.

The Cardinals' defense has been rolling over their last two games, but it could be a more challenging test against the Seahawks. Arizona held the Chicago Bears to nine points two games ago and the Jets to six in their most recent game. The Cardinals had a bye in Week 11, which could mean Seattle is getting Arizona's defense in top form.

The Cardinals could take advantage of the Seahawks on the ground in this game, as their fifth-ranked rushing offense will face one of the worst ground-defending teams in the league. Seattle sits in 27th with 138.6 rushing yards allowed per game. Kyler Murray hasn't been able to string consistent games through the air, but he is doing an excellent job of holding on to the ball, as he has five touchdowns and one interception over his past five games.

Why The Seahawks Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Seahawks will own the passing matchup in this game, which could be problematic for the Cardinals if Seattle gets an early lead. The Seahawks rank second in the NFL with 260.9 passing yards per game, while the Cardinals are 21st in passing yards allowed per game. If the Seahawks can get an early lead, the Cardinals may be unable to battle back from behind. The Cardinals have the 23rd-best passing offense in the league, while the Seahawks rank 15th in passing defense.

Final Cardinals-Seahawks Prediction & Pick

The total has gone under in three of the last four Arizona games, while it has gone under in four consecutive Seattle games. Arizona will try to slow this game down and keep the ball on the ground, which could make reaching 47 points challenging.

The Arizona games have been under 47 in five of their past six, and the Seattle games have been under 47 in three straight. Take these teams to go under in a divisional battle.

Final Cardinals-Seahawks Prediction & Pick: Under 47.5 (-110)