By Karl Rasmussen · 2 min read

The Arizona Cardinals have moved on from Kliff Kingsbury, firing their head coach following a disappointing 4-13 season. With their head coaching search officially underway, Cardinals owner Michael Bidwell indicated that Kyler Murray will have a say in the organization’s hunt for a replacement for Kingsbury, via ProFootball Talk.

Speaking to reporters on Monday, Bidwell said:

“We’re in communication and we should be talking later today, we’ve texted. Absolutely want to get the input of our leaders, including Kyler.”

The Cardinals parted ways with Kingsbury after four seasons. During his tenure, Kingsbury posted a record of 28-37-1. His 28 wins are the fourth most in Cardinals history, but he didn’t make it to his fifth year with the organization after a massive step backward in 2022.

Now, the Cardinals are going to enable Murray to have input in their next head coaching hire. After all, Murray signed a five-year, $230.5 million contract with the Cardinals ahead of the 2022 season. Early returns haven’t been great, but Arizona is committed to making it work with the former No. 1 overall pick. Letting him have some say in their next hire could ensure the fit between the head coach and the quarterback is strong.

Of course, Kingsbury was hired with expectations that he was the perfect coach to develop Murray into a superstar. However, the relationship between Kingsbury and Murray was believed to have frayed throughout the 2022 season, prior to Murray’s ACL injury.

The Cardinals aren’t certain Kyler Murray will be ready to go for Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season as he recovers from knee surgery. Despite that, the 25-year-old will still be actively involved in the process as they look to move on from the Kingsbury era.