Recent reports are that Kylian Mbappe’s time at Paris Saint-Germain is coming to an end, and any team may be able to get the 24-year-old French superstar. The summer transfer window is just starting, so a lot could happen between now and September 1. Still, here are the five best Kylian Mbappe destinations if PSG looks to sell the superstar this summer.

5. Orlando City SC

OK, this is a long shot, but think about it. One of the greatest football players of all time just announced he is moving to America to play in Major League Soccer, and Lionel Messi is getting a boatload of money to do it.

In addition to his contract, Apple TV and Adidas are both kicking in profit-sharing deals to bring Messi’s deal up to $125 to $150 million over the next two-plus years. And the team he is playing for, Inter Miami, is owned by David Beckham, who bought the club at a discounted price as part of his agreement to come to MLS in 2007.

In fairness, Beckham was 32 when he came over, and Messi is currently 35. There’s a big difference between those ages and Mbappe at 24.

That said, Mbappe can change the face of international soccer by signing with Orlando FC and creating a Messi vs. Mbappe rivalry in the Turnpike Derby down in Florida. In this scenario, Mbappe gets a lot of money, turns MLS into a top destination league, and grows his international brand to new heights.

It’s not going to happen, but an American can dream, right?

4. Manchester City

If you thought you were mad about the first Kylian Mbappe destination, wait until you hear this one.

Manchester City is the best team on the planet right now. They have the best manager in the world in Pep Guardiola and just won the first Premier League treble (Premier League, FA Cup, Champions League) in 1999.

If Mbappe isn’t the best player in the world right now, it’s only because 22-year-old Man City striker Erling Haaland is. And if you can’t beat him, why not join him?

City has more money than almost any team outside of Saudi Arabia, and they may be bringing in more during the summer transfer window with players like Aymeric Laporte and Joao Cancelo definitely leaving, and Ilkay Gundogan, Riyad Mahrez, and maybe even Bernardo Silva possibly on their way out, too.

That last name is the most interesting, as PSG is reportedly interested in Silva. A swap deal could reduce the price for Mbappe and make City the best (and most hated) team in the history of the sport.

3. Newcastle

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Speaking of Premier League teams with a lot of money, the Saudi Public Investment Fund (of LIV Golf fame) is now the majority owner of Newcastle United, and they are ready to spend.

The PIF brought in players like goalkeeper Nick Pope, forward Alexander Isak, and center-back Sven Botman last offseason. These moves helped the team finish fourth in the EPL (up from 11th the previous season), making the Champions League for the first time in two decades.

If the PIF is looking to make a huge splash during the summer transfer window to get ready for Champions League football, swiping Mbappe from PSG would be a great step.

It’s questionable whether Newcastle (both the club and the locale) would be sexy enough for the Paris-born and raised global superstar. But if he wanted to build his own legacy in England, The Magpies would offer the perfect opportunity.

2. Manchester United

Some of the greatest football players of all time — Bobby Charlton, George Best, David Beckham, Wayne Rooney, and Cristiano Ronaldo (twice) — played on the red side of Manchester.

After years of struggle (for them) following Sir Alex Ferguson’s departure in 2013, Manchester United is finally starting to re-emerge under manager Erik ten Hag. The team is transforming from a roster full of over-the-hill big names to a young, exciting squad.

Mbappe is both a massive name and a young, dynamic player who would fit perfectly with the Red Devils.

If the French forward wants to go to the best league in the world and compete for trophies there, then Manchester United is probably the best Kylian Mbappe destination.

1. Real Madrid

The most likely Kylian Mbappe destination if he leaves PSG during the 2023 summer transfer window is Real Madrid in La Liga.

The Spanish club is famous for its love of “Galacticos,” the biggest stars in the world of football. And Mbappe certainly fits that bill. The team has a need up front with last year’s Ballon d’Or winner, Karim Benzema, heading to Saudi Arabia.

Los Blancos are in the midst of a reload. This roster shuffling will see long-tenured players with loaded trophy cases like Benzema, Toni Kroos, Marco Asensio, and Luka Modric on their way out. Coming in will be young stars like Mbappe, who can build another dynasty alongside starlets like Vinicius Junior, Eder Militao, Federico Valverde, Rodrygo, Aurelien Tchouameni, and Eduardo Camavinga.

Adding Mbappe to this group would keep Real Madrid at the top of the international power rankings and give them a chance for more La Liga and Champions League glory in the near future.