Kylian Mbappe's earth-shattering news that he intends to leave Paris Saint-Germain after next season sparked plenty of rumors about where he will go next and when it will happen.

PSG has set a financial ultimatum to teams, according to Fabrizio Romano. The French giants have told teams, “You want Mbappé, bring the right money and you will get him.”

PSG's stance since the news broke has been that they will not let Mbappe go for free next summer when his contract expires. If he truly has no intentions to return to the club after the season then it would be wise for PSG to find a buyer for him now. That shouldn’t be a problem given he is arguably the best player on the planet and possibly just reaching his prime at 24 years old.

Real Madrid are the favorites to land Mbappe and likely won't mind shelling out the cash to get him. PSG could demand more than $200 million for Mbappe, even with just one year left on his current contract.

Though his departure from the French capital seemed inevitable, it is still shocking to see Mbappe leave PSG. He made a name for himself in his home country and became the club's all-time leading goalscorer in six seasons.

Kylian Mbappe is a generational talent that most fans and clubs can only dream of having. There's a chance he hits the open market next summer, but plenty of teams will be calling Paris Saint-Germain before then. This saga will only get juicier as the summer rolls on.