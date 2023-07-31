Kylian Mbappe turned down the opportunity to be the highest-paid professional athlete of all time. This is after the French superstar opted to turn his back on an insane $776 million offer to play for Saudi club Al Hilal next season. Mbappe flexed his loyalty to PSG by choosing to stay with the French outfit, and he's about to be rewarded for the same.

Mbappe is reportedly set to pocket no less than €60 million as a loyalty bonus to PSG. That is, of course, unless he suddenly decides to jump ship between now and August 1st:

Kylian Mbappé will receive a €60m loyalty bonus if he’s still member of PSG on Tuesday 🤯💰 (via @SkyKaveh) pic.twitter.com/7X47QXNNlG — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) July 30, 2023

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

For context, €60 million is around $66 million, which obviously, is more than $700 million short of what he would have earned from Al Hilal — for a single season. Then again, you also have to take into account that he's going to earn $79 million in salary this season with PSG. That's a whole lot of millions.

Don't let this misplaced loyalty fool you, though. Multiple reports have already confirmed that Mbappe is set to leave Paris once his deal comes to an end next summer. Apparently, he's already agreed to terms with Real Madrid on a free transfer, which in the first place, is supposedly the main reason why PSG accepted Al Hilal's $332 million transfer fee. Yes, that's on top of the $776 million they were willing to pay Mbappe for his services. Combined, that's a cool. $1.1 billion investment.

I guess you can say that Kylian Mbappe is a wanted man in world football.