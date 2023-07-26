PSG star Kylian Mbappe still has no interest whatsoever in joining Al Hilal.

Mbappe has been part of the headlines all week after the Saudi Pro League club made a historic €300 million ($332 million) offer for his services. However, what really made headlines was the proposed package from Al Hilal which was a reported one-year deal worth an astronomical €700 million.

That said, Mbappe was previously said to not be interested in the move and that remains the case as football insider Fabrizio Romano revealed that despite an Al Hilal delegation flying to Paris, the Frenchman has rejected the chance to negotiate with the club.

Romano notably added that PSG believe Mbappe has agreed terms with Real Madrid — his preferred team of choice.

Kylian Mbappe recently revealed he wouldn't be extending his PSG contract and with his deal running out in 2024, the French side are looking to offload him rather than risk losing him for free.

Al Hilal's offer of a one-year deal — which according to Romano is a €200 million fixed salary with commercial deals and image rights taking it up to €700 million — came with the incentive of Mbappe being able to leave on a free transfer in 2024 to join Madrid.

However, it looks like there could be a possibility of Madrid signing him in 2023.

A previous report claimed that the La Liga side was waiting on Mbappe or PSG to make the first move after missing out on the 2018 World Cup winner last summer.

Perhaps, they will finally get their man this summer.