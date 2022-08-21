Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messi set Ligue 1 history with insane goal just 8 seconds into PSG game

PSG stunned Lille on Sunday by scoring the fastest goal in French league history. Kylian Mbappe opened up the scoring just eight seconds after the opening kickoff, bamboozling the Lille defenders en route to an open shot at goal. The French striker bolted straight towards the goal after the kickoff and was gifted a perfect pass from Lionel Messi. The defense scarcely had a moment to react as Mbappe had already gotten in behind them and was tucking away his shot before they even realized what had happened.

#LOSCPSG

الدوري الفرنسي | ليل 0 × 1 باريس | قووووووووووووووووووووووووول مبابي الاولHD Via:@iFSHQ pic.twitter.com/CTsRcZS40I — الاحد الممتاز (@ldlmmtz1) August 21, 2022

It took less than 10 seconds for Mbappe to give PSG an early 1-0 lead, and he’s now the record-holder for the fastest goal in Ligue 1 history, thanks to his quick-witted run which was well spotted by Messi.

Mbappe’s strike puts him on par with Michel Rio, who scored eight seconds into Caen’s game against Cannes back in 1992. 30 years later, Kylian Mbappe has joined Rio in Ligue 1 history with his near-instant goal.

The linkup between Messi and Mbappe also helped put to bed any rumors of a rift between the two superstars. The pair were seen celebrating excitedly together after Mbappe scored the eight-second goal, reassuring fans who were worried that the two were not seeing eye-to-eye. After all, it takes a great deal of chemistry to pull off a master class such as that.

Messi managed to add his name to the scoresheet not long after Mbappe gave PSG the early lead. Messi added a second goal to the Parisian tally in the 27th minute of the match.