NBA Champion Kyrie Irving is doing all he can to help lift his Dallas Mavericks back to glory in the Western Conference and holding the five-seed in the standings, both he and Luka Doncic will look to make some noise in the Playoffs. It's been a massive last year for Irving as he became the Creative Director and athletic face of ANTA, releasing his first signature shoe with the brand. We'll see his second signature ANTA KAI 1, titled “Enlightened Warrior,” release just before the Mavs' playoff push. Check out our Sneakers news for more upcoming releases and breaking content.
Following a successful debut of the ANTA KAI 1 “Artist on Court,” Kyrie Irving will once again partner with sneaker marketplace KICKS CREW to be an exclusive retailer of his upcoming release. Irving invested in KICKS CREW in December 2023 and serves as Chief Community Officer for the brand.
Irving's second signature release from ANTA will follow inspiration from his ethnic background and his unrivaled play on the court. The “Enlightened Warrior” colorway features cues from African American and Indigenous cultures with its design along the uppers. The mostly black/white colorway is highlighted by four vibrant colors, each holding their own meaning to Irving's core principles as a player: Red (strength), Yellow (speed), Green (focus), and Purple (agility).
The shoes are engineered from the latest in ANTA's basketball technology and are specifically crafted to meet the needs of Kyrie Irving and his dynamic play on the court. Specs include the aerodynamic woven upper and lockdown strap to ensure comfort and stability through quick cuts and change of direction. The TPU sidewall and carbon fiber plate along the midsole provide maximum energy return and help aid in explosive movements. The shoes are outfitted with a Nitroedge midsole and a threaded outsole to ensure durability, comfort, and a light weight in the sneakers while playing in them.
The defining characteristics lie in the unique colorway, inspired by Irving's Native and African American ancestries. The four core colors are effortlessly woven into the graphics along the upper and we see pink and green along the oversized ANTA midsole logos. Irving's number 11 is seen at the toe, his logo is stamped on the tongue, and we see his signature feather hangtag come with each pair. All in all, we can't wait for this release as we eagerly wait to see what Irving does with these in the playoffs.
Over the last 10 games, Kyrie Irving is averaging 27.6 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 4.5 assists per game.
ANTA KAI 1 “Enlightened Warrior” Release Details
Kyrie Irving has partnered with KICKS CREW to be the global launch partner of his newest release, leveraging the brand's reach to a worldwide audience through the marketplace. The ANTA KAI 1 ‘Enlightened Warrior’ will be released via raffle on KICKSCREW.COM for $125. Fans can join the raffle now; winners will be randomly selected and notified on April 12th at 12 PM ET with purchase details.
With how limited these will be, make sure to sign up for your chance to win a pair through the official page. This marks yet another exclusive release for Irving as his sneakers continue to be some of the most sought-after on the market.
What do you think of these – will you be grabbing a pair?