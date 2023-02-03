With Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving requesting to be moved by the NBA trade deadline, everyone is focused on the Los Angeles Lakers, Los Angeles Clippers and Dallas Maverick. However, there are quite a few teams that would be interesting trade destinations for the enigmatic star.

Particularly the Miami Heat and Chicago Bulls.

Irving’s fit with the Lakers, Clippers and Mavs is obvious. All three teams in desperate need of offensive help, particularly at lead guard.

LeBron James’ squad has been linked to Irving since last offseason, when he was initially engaged in contract extension discussions with Brooklyn.

Following the veteran’s first trade request from the Nets, the two sides had discussed a scenario that would see Irving reunite with LeBron. However, that would never come to fruition.

Irving was also linked to the Clippers around that time. Yet, it appeared that Clippers president Lawrence Frank indirectly shut down the possibility of an Irving acquisition as he cited basketball character and culture as his priorities.

When assessing his fit with Dallas, who appeared on his shortlist of teams he would like to be traded to last summer, the primary question revolves around usage.

Irving and Mavericks star Luka Doncic could co-exist. It would be similar to how Irving and LeBron operated in Cleveland. However, Dallas would have to send guard Spencer Dinwiddie to Brooklyn. Considering that they’re looking to add more scoring talent rather than lose any that doesn’t seem very likely.

If they don’t send Dinwiddie to the Nets in the deal, it could be a recipe for drama. Irving could be just as uncomfortable in his role as Jalen Brunson was before he left Dallas for New York.

Ultimately, the best trade destinations for Irving are with the Heat or the Bulls.

2 best destinations for Nets star Kyrie Irving after trade request

Like the Mavericks, the Heat appeared on Irving’s list of preferred trade destinations in 2022. However, while Miami was in a position to hold-off on a deal at the time, that doesn’t appear to be the case now.

Kyrie Irving’s fit with the Heat

Veteran guard Kyle Lowry has been struggling since the 2022 postseason, when he scored 7.8 points per game on 29.1 percent shooting from the field.

Though the Heat are resistant to the idea of trading him, they would have an unquestionable upgrade in Kyrie.

Lowry is typically considered the more capable defender and the more willing passer. Yet, Irving has consistently demonstrated that he’s an underrated force in both departments.

In addition, while Lowry has a reputation of shrinking in the playoffs, Irving’s postseason resume is all but glistening. Irving’s lone substandard playoff performance came in 2019, as he dealt with a nagging knee injury.

Improving a team by replacing a player averaging 12.0 points per game with one averaging 27.1 points per game isn’t rocket science. It’s quite the opposite, really.

Especially for a team that ranks last in the NBA in points per game (108.4) and 27th in the league in offensive rating (111.2).

A ‘Big 4’ of Kyrie Irving, Jimmy Butler, Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo may not be enough to win a championship. Still, they’ll be tough to defeat four times in a seven-game series, and that’s the best most teams can ask for.

Kyrie Irving’s fit with the Bulls

Irving’s fit with the Bulls is predicated on Chicago’s willingness to move Zach LaVine.

LaVine is a high-level scorer that’s averaging 23.4 points per game this season. Nonetheless, having Irving, LaVine and DeMar DeRozan on the perimeter is questionable defensively.

The easy solution is to move LaVine and balance out their starting backcourt with a defensive presence like Alex Caruso. By starting Irving, Caruso, and DeRozan on the perimeter, they should improve enough on both ends to be a playoff team.

Especially if forward Patrick Williams continues to demonstrate his abilities as a two-way threat.

Imagine a Big 3 of Irving, DeRozan and center Nikola Vucevic. What you’ll see in your mind’s eye is plenty of skill.

Chicago will need to provide them with the right supporting cast, focusing on athleticism and defense. But after that, they’ll be one of the most entertaining teams in the NBA.

Furthermore, unlike many trade scenarios involving Irving, the Nets would be acquiring a star player in return. LaVine may not be as skilled of a scorer, but he can put up similar numbers.

To that point, don’t underestimate Brooklyn’s desire to retain Kevin Durant. A scenario that might entice KD to stay only heightens the chance that they make a deal with the Bulls.