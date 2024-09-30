Dallas Mavericks' guard Kyrie Irving has been all over the globe this offseason promoting his latest ANTA KAI 1 signature sneakers. Along with the signature model, Irving is also rolling out a lifestyle and apparel brand under ANTA, making the most of his role as Creative Director and expanding his vision through his products. Recently, ANTA and Irving released a highly-anticipated two-shoe pack of his ANTA KAI 1.

The ANTA KAI 1 is the latest creation from Kyrie Irving and serves as a constant reminder to the journey he's on as a player. The latest “Yin Yang” colorway is meant to represent the balance Irving plays with and tries to live his life with. The ancient Chinese philosophy has become a core tenet in Irving's approach to the game and the dual colorway of the sneakers looks to embody the same.

ANTA KAI 1 “Yin and Yang”

The “Yin” ANTA KAI 1 features a monochromatic colorway in black with every feature of the shoe, besides the Kyrie logo on the tongue, drenched in a flat black color. The black represents stillness, focus, and hidden power. The colorway is meant to embody Kyrie Irving's calm strength and inner focus when the game is on the line.

The all-white “Yang” pair also features a monochromatic look, but has elements of silver throughout the logos and a translucent rubber outsole. The Yang symbolizes light, action, and vitality. For Kyrie Irving, the white colorway captures his lightning-fast speed and agility on the court while keeping a calm and leveled demeanor.

The ANTA KAI 1 features the latest in sneaker technology with its varied use of materials, from a carbon fiber midfoot plate, lateral TPU support, and Nitrogen tech throughout the midsoles. The shoes have become extremely popular amongst hoopers for their performance capabilities and it certainly helps having a talented player like Kyrie Irving wearing these night-in and night-out.

The ANTA KAI 1 “Yin Yang” is currently available on ANTA's website in both colorways and full sizing. Both pairs retail for $125 and while you can choose from the white or the black pair, the ultimate move may be to get both pairs and rock one of each shoe. Either way, these are a very clean release and with them coming in full family sizing, everyone will have a chance to grab these.

