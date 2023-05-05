Franz has been writing about esports and video games for a decade and has been with ClutchPoints since 2020. He also has a background in esports events project management. On his free time, he also makes video game and pop culture-related content as Neutral Gaming.

Planning is now underway for the Los Angeles Comic Con 2023, following the success of the 2022 event, which was visited by more than 126,000 event-goers; the largest event for the LA Comic Con to date. This year, the organizers of the con are looking to outdo themselves once more, looking to set new standards in gaming conventions and offering an enhanced gaming experience, welcoming everyone who has felt devastated by the cancellation of E3 2023.

LA’s largest event for comics, gaming, sci-fi, and pop culture, announces the expansion of its Gaming & Anime Hall to 200,000 square feet, making it the largest and fastest-growing gaming event currently in the Los Angeles Metropolitan area. After receiving positive feedback from fans and exhibitors for the show’s expansion of its gaming and anime experience in 2022, LA Comic Con will build out the experience with a host of more gaming-related content on the West Hall Gaming stage, including the creators, influencers, and voice-over actors behind these experiences.

Gaming has always been a hallmark of the LA Comic Con. Last year’s event saw the gaming hall as one of its highlights, hosting over 200 exhibitors and 85,000 attendees taking part of activities and watching live esports tournaments and livestreaming shows. LA Comic Con is proud of the good reviews it received from attendees at last year’s event, who had the opportunity to play and experience the latest games, consoles, and technology in the gaming industry.

“The fan feedback and exhibitor response from Gaming & Anime was so positive in 2022, we had no choice but to expand our offering,” says Comikaze Entertainment Inc. CEO Chris DeMoulin. “While we were all disappointed to learn that E3 would not be returning to L.A. this year, we wanted to remind the fans and gaming exhibitors that L.A. Comic Con now provides the biggest and best range of video games, activations, creators, and talent for passionate gaming fans in the area. We’re excited to help gaming companies place their products in front of thousands of those fans in 2023, which will see us double the size of our Gaming & Anime area. With continuing fan support, there is no limit to how big this can become.”

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

In 2022, LA Comic Con hosted over 100 new vendors across more than 100,000 square feet in the West Hall of the Los Angeles Convention Center, which was the home base for its gaming and anime attractions. The event featured a free-play gaming area for attendees with competitive offerings while also providing a platform for exhibitors, publishers, game developers, and artists in the gaming and anime industry. With the recent announcement of E3’s cancellation, gaming companies will still be able to get in front of the eyes of consumers at LA Comic Con, as the show continues to be a premier event in the gaming industry. The event is dedicated and committed to supporting the industry’s top developers, publishers, and artists.

Featuring the most diverse lineup of activations, panels, and star speakers in the LA Comic Con’s 11-year history, the 2022 show offered a pop cultural wonderland of interactive experiences, panel discussions, autograph signings, photo ops, dance performances, cosplay contests, sponsor activations, anime, and gaming activities (and more) to the guests who populated the annual event with their electrifying energy and creative cosplaying. Continuing to build on its legacy of being an event by fans, for fans, LA Comic Con 2023 has its sights set on spotlighting more facets of pop culture and entertainment than ever before.



LA Comic Con 2023 will be held once again at the Los Angeles Convention Center, on December 1-3, 2023.

For more information about the Los Angeles Comic Con, visit their website. There, you can join their mailing list to receive the latest updates first on the con’s preparations and show information, discover events, and learn about the program of the shows at the convention. For everything else about gaming and esports, stick with ClutchPoints Gaming.