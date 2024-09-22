After spending the better part of 20 years fighting tooth and nail to finally get to the top of the professional writing industry, working for promotions like Impact and MLW, traveling internationally, and even portraying El Hijo de Trump in Mexico, LA Knight has not only arrived in WWE but is thriving, officially becoming the United States Champion at SummerSlam and successfully defending his title against Andrade on SmackDown on the show's second episode on USA Network.

And yet, despite his best efforts, Knight just can't seem to get comfortable in his role as one of the new faces of WWE, going so far as to have folks backstage ask him why he's appeared on screen since securing the belt back in August.

But why? Well, according to Knight in an interview with Dish Media, it all comes down to his winding journey to the WWE Universe and how much he wants to hold onto his United States Championship to prove he's still worthy of the spot.

“Man, I wish I could even take on that mindset a lot of times. It's funny because I'll go in and you know, I'll come out, my music will play, I'll come out to the ring, say my piece, and when I get the back, people will be like, ‘Why do you come off so angry?' and they're like, ‘You're the champion, what's going on?' and I'm like you know, I don't know,” LA Knight explained via Fightful.

“There's something about it when I when I get here, and I think about this, and I think about everything that I've gone through to get here, and I think about everything that I need to continue to do to keep this going; there's just this this fight mode that comes in, and I get in almost this angry state of mind where I just kind of, I show off, and I've got that game face on. So things come out a little bit gruff. So it's tough for me to even take that stance of just like, ‘Oh, look at this. This is great. This is wonderful.' I'm still just like, everybody stay away, or you will get it. I just, I can't help it.”

Does LA Knight really need to have such a white-knuckle approach to the United States Championship? No, he signed a long-term extension with the promotion in the last year, sells a ton of merch, and has become one of the true stars of the Paul “Triple H” Levesque era. Still, if he wants to treat the business like a business and fight – literally – to stay in his spot, who knows, maybe WWE will make that part of the storyline too?

LA Knight wants to move past Andrade and Carmelo Hayes

Speaking of LA Knight's big win over Andrade on SmackDown, Byron Saxton caught up with the “Megastar” after the show for a WWE Digital Exclusive to learn where his head was at as part of his quasi-feud with both El Idolo and Carmelo Hayes.

While the feud between Andrade and Hayes doesn't look like it's going anywhere any time soon, as they are set to wrestle their sixth match next week, Knight hopes to move past the duo into the future, as he's ready to take on new challenges as the US Champion.

“Let me talk to ya. I'll tell you what my assessment is; you talk about Andrade; you talk about a guy who is double tough; I can't deny that. Here's the thing. Look, this is such a game out there. You can say it's a game of inches, you can say it's a game of chances, you can d**n sure say you're playing roulette out there. Things almost didn't go my way; it was this close. I mean, you're talking the short and curlies here. The deal is, look, if I don't catch you with the one, you bet I'll catch you with the other, and that's exactly what happened: one BFT for your trouble. So any night, any man can come out on top, but believe this, every single night it's gonna be LA Knight,” LA Knight told Saxton.

“Now, look, I think little chirping Melo was running around, saying it would be a different outcome if he was in the match. Huh? Brother, we've already been there; the story's already been told. You lose; you blew it. Every time, nothing changes there. So I'll tell you what, you guys have a little fun, I'm gonna go on moving on, like I always do, hit it and quit it. Because nobody, and I'm telling you nobody, can take this thing off of me. Why? Because I pledge allegiance to the Champ of the United States of America. Yeah.”

Who should Knight wrestle next? Should he go head-to-head with another mid-carder looking for a shot at the top? Or is it time to give Knight something meatier, facing off against one of the hotter shots in the WWE Universe like AJ Styles or Kevin Owens? Considering he's almost out of the former, it's safe to say a bigger challenge needs to be in Knight's future in order to really define his title run.